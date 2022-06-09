Gerald “Jerry” Ralph Huffman, 68, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center.
Jerry was born on July 12, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wilma (Smith) and Ralph Huffman. He was raised in Waterloo and attended East High School, graduating in 1971.
On June 11, 1972, Jerry was united in marriage to DeAnn Abbott. The couple was blessed with three children, Heather, Joshua, and Jennifer. The couple later divorced. Jerry proudly served in the United States Army from January 31, 1972, until his honorable discharge on January 23, 1974. Jerry worked in the bakery department at Covenant Medical Center and was the manager at numerous area grocery stores.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, the New York Yankees, Mountain Dew and the artist Jerry Jeff Walker.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Heather Huffman (Heath Moore) and Jennifer Huffman (Les Graeser) both of Waverly; four grandchildren, Camry Moore, Trinidee Moore, Sadia Leyh and Kayda Graeser; ex-wife and special friend, DeAnn Huffman; three sisters, Barbara Henkle, Deborah Hanson, and Rebecca (Scott) Ahlhelm; one brother, Jeffrey Huffman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Joshua Michael Huffman; his parents; and one nephew, Jeremy Ahlhelm.
Jerry graciously gifted his body to the Deeded Body Program at the University of Iowa. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jerry’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187