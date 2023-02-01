Geralynn Jean (Hicok) Legel, age 73, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home due to complications of diabetes.
Geralynn was born on October 19, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Georgie (Wilson) Hicok. Geralynn attended school in Charles City and Nashua, Iowa, graduating from the Nashua High School in 1967. She then attended University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for one year, before becoming employed at the Chickasaw County ASCS Office in New Hampton, Iowa. Throughout the years, Geralynn worked at White Farm Equipment, Laboratories, Hydrotile, and Arrow Supply.
Geralynn Hicok was united in marriage to Raymond Legel on March 3, 1977, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Geralynn spent the next several years as a stay-at-home mother. As Lyndsay matured, Geralynn returned to work part-time at Lyndsay’s school in Janesville. She chose to return to school herself at the age of 48, graduating from AIC in 1999, just prior to turning 50. After college she worked for a short time at ASI, Cedar Falls, before being hired at Waverly Light and Power, in Waverly. Geralynn retired in 2011.
Geralynn’s memory is honored by: her husband, Raymond of Waverly; daughter, Lyndsay (Phil) Legel-Carmody of Oak Park, Illinois; grandsons, Sullivan and Carson Carmody both of Oak Park, Illinois; sister, Audrey (Dan) Lechtenberg of Nashua; three brothers, Larry (Sharon) Hicok of Rockford, Iowa, Gaylen (Gloria) Hicok of Nashua, and Wayne (Carol) Hicok of Nashua; fourteen nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. Geralynn was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Services will be live streamed on Kaiser Corson’s Facebook.