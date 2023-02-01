Geralynn Jean (Hicok) Legel, age 73, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home due to complications of diabetes.

Geralynn was born on October 19, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Georgie (Wilson) Hicok. Geralynn attended school in Charles City and Nashua, Iowa, graduating from the Nashua High School in 1967. She then attended University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for one year, before becoming employed at the Chickasaw County ASCS Office in New Hampton, Iowa. Throughout the years, Geralynn worked at White Farm Equipment, Laboratories, Hydrotile, and Arrow Supply.