Gerard (Jerry) Berryhill, 70, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2022.
Jerry was born February 14, 1952 in Ames, Iowa to Dr. Clinton and Constance Berryhill. They moved to Readlyn, Iowa where he lived for the rest of his life.
After working for 30 years for the cities of Readlyn and Tripoli, Jerry retired from the garbage routes. Jerry was well known and liked in Readlyn and never shy about conversing with friends or strangers. His family would like to thank the people of Readlyn for their kindness and care in helping him through the years.
He is survived by his stepmother, Linda Berryhill of North Liberty, his sisters Diane Oltmann of Evansdale, Dr. Krista Berryhill of Dubuque and his brothers Ken
(Jenny) Berryhill of North Liberty, Bruce (Jackie) Berryhill of Fairbank and Dr. Todd (Christine) Berryhill of Ames. He’s also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his aunts, Meredith Berryhill of Fort Dodge and Joan Whiting of Rochester, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Katie Melinda Neel of North Liberty.
Per his wishes, Jerry was cremated and the family will have a private service in the spring of 2023.
It is requested that memorials be sent to the Readlyn EMS Services, P.O. Box 232, Readlyn, Iowa 50668.
