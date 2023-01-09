Gerda A. Thran, 94, of Allison, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Gerda was born on September 30, 1928, near Dike, Iowa, the daughter of Nanne and Anna (Hartman) Franken. She graduated from Allison High School in 1946, attended Iowa State Teachers College, then taught 3 years in Butler County Schools. Her summers were spent working at resorts in Colorado. Gerda was receptionist at Lutheran Mutual (CUNA). On May 23, 1954, Gerda was united in marriage to Robert Thran. After living in Williamsburg, Elgin and Keswick they moved to Nashua. They divorced in 1986.