Janesville- A strong first half was needed for the Wildcats.
The ‘Cats jumped out to a 4-2 lead and then 9-4 before taking a regularly scheduled timeout. Rogan Gergen started his scoring tear with five of the nine points.
After the first quarter was done, Janesville led 15-9 as Gergen and Talon Pletz had all 15 points for the team.
Sitting behind the 2-3 zone, Gabe Meaney got the ball on the baseline and did some fancy footwork to sink a basket and put the Wildcats ahead 24-11. Gergen continued to shoot the ball well, hitting two threes in a minute and putting Janesville ahead 36-18 with just a few minutes left in the half.
Pletz was able to get his scoring total to 16 before the half was done and helped put Janesville ahead 38-20 as Gergen had 15.
The ‘Cats were able to fend off the Regents in the beginning of the second half, leading 44-25, but Waterloo Christian went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to just 13 points.
To start the fourth quarter, Keegan Eastman and Isaac Jones traded threes to help Janesville pull away a little bit, 52-36, with 6 minutes left to play. While the Wildcat offense was struggling under the stifling Regent defense, the lead was trimmed down to 12 with 3 minutes to play in the game.
With just 1:11 left, the Regents trailed 58-52, but Janesville was able to hold onto its lead and come away with the 63-52 win. Gergen finished with 22 points and Pletz had 20 after averaging just five points a game up to this point.
Confidence has been key to Gergen’s play of late, and that helped him and the team prevail after a shaky second half.
“I thought I played well and have been playing with more confidence,” Gergen said. “We really had to toughen up when Waterloo Christian made their run. We had to slow it down and just play our game. We knew what we had to do to put them away, we executed our sets and hit clutch free throws to seal the W.”
Janesville now moves to 8-4 on the season and sit second in the Iowa Star Conference behind undefeated Dunkerton.
