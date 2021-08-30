When the wind tears down branches, or rips out the roots of mature trees, Waverly residents know they can count on city teams to help them clear up debris in a timely manner.
The past few weeks have been hectic for Public Grounds Superintendent Paul Cheville, whose team and colleagues have been working vigorously to clear up the damage from the storms and return streets, front yards, the Rail Trail and city parks back to normal.
On Friday, Patrick Rinkleff and Eric Schares, from the Vegetation Management Division, were busy taking down a tree by the northwest water tower just across the street from the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
In short order, they turned the tree into a pile of mulch, which was going to be added to a much bigger pile at the yard waste station at the Public Services Building. That material is available for free for gardeners and landscapers in town.
Cheville said that since the Aug. 24 severe thunderstorm and through Monday, the crews have stopped at about 200 addresses, removing branches or clearing up broken off trees, or other, smaller debris.
On Monday morning alone, about 15 calls for service came in, and most were handled right away.
At one point, shortly after the storm that closed off the trail, all hands were on deck, with everyone mobilized to help.
“At one point, we had 10 or about a dozen people going, and you still have to continue your daily activities,” Cheville said.
He said his crews have had to prioritize the needs of the residents first, and some of the less urgent tasks were pushed to the back burner.
Among them was a tree that fell in Hickory Heights Park, but gracefully ended up beside the playground.
Cheville noticed that once they finished the rounds in town, the crews will turn their attention to the Rail Trail between Killdeer and Ivanhoe avenues, which is currently closed to users.
But despite the hustle, and more downed trees just this past week, residents are top priority for the crews.
“You try to manage it and try to get it all done,” Cheville said.