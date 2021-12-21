Munira Seidu joined Self-Help International’s Growing Healthy Food, Growing Healthy Children (GHFGHC) program in Ghana when she was pregnant with her fourth child earlier this year.
Self-Help’s nutritionists helped Seidu to ensure she received the nutrients she needed and taught her how to prepare healthy and nutritious meals at home.
Seidu explained, “Before I joined the program, I was told at my prenatal care visits that I had low hemoglobin, but I didn’t understand it’s implication on my baby. I didn’t know it could lower my baby’s birth weight. All three of my other children had low birth weights as well.”
The Self-Help International team explained the implication of low hemoglobin levels on unborn babies and how she could use locally available foods to help increase hemoglobin levels. The GHFGHC program was designed to teach mothers in rural Ghana the importance of good nutrition through education and food demonstrations. For example, GHFGHC participants learn to prepare a food supplement called “tom brown,” a porridge that consists of Quality Protein Maize (QPM) and peanuts roasted and milled together. QPM contains a higher protein level and double the essential amino acids compared to ordinary maize. The tom brown porridge increases digestible protein and caloric intake, which helps reduce stunted growth in children.
After going through the GHFGHC program, Seidu commented, “Being part of the program was a great opportunity for me. I gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Due to Self-Help’s nutritional support and their guidance and services provided to me before labor, my fourth child was born at a healthy weight.”