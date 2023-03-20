Iowa’s Bravest and Soldiers’ Angels give out thousands of Girl Scout Cookies annually to military members through a program called Care to Share. Community members make $5 donations to local Girl Scouts, representing a box of Girl Scout Cookies that will later be donated. While cookie sales are strong overall, donations are lower in 2023 than usual, so local troops are requesting community support in reaching their goal of 26,400 packages of Girl Scout Cookies.
“We’re so grateful for the support of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois! With their support, we are able to provide a taste of home that helps make being away from home more bearable for deployed Service Members,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “This is a great way for general members of the public to come together and give back to those who sacrifice so much for their country.”
Community members who would like to donate Girl Scout Cookies to the Care to Share program can visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies, where they can donate online or find a Cookie Booth to donate in person. After entering their zip code, a troop in their neighborhood will appear, and they can select “buy cookies” to make a donation online. Or, they will see a list of upcoming Cookie Booths to make a donation at in person.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, and Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned by Kindergarteners to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.