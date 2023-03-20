Cpt. Smith, SSG McWilliams, SSG Harrington, SFC Corell, and SSG Glew accepting Girl Scout Cookie donations at Iowa’s Bravest Armory in Waterloo, Iowa. In 2022, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois donated 26,000 packages of cookies directly to military personnel and local essential workers through organizations like Iowa’s Bravest and Soldiers’ Angels.