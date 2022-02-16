DENVER — The Class 2A No. 2 (IGHSAU) Denver girls basketball team dominated Clayton Ridge Tuesday night, 70-31, to advance to the Class 2A Region 4 semifinals.
The Cyclones (21-2) took a 16-4 lead after the opening period before extending it to 39-10 at halftime. They held the Eagles (7-15) to just two points in the third quarter, taking a 64-12 lead going into the final quarter.
Grace Hennessey led Denver with 23 points with seven steals and two blocks, while Reece Johnson added 18 points and five rebounds. Sydney Eggena chipped in eight points with four assists and four boards, while Avery Forde scored seven with five dtimes and three steals.
The Cyclones will host MFL-MarMac (19-4) on Friday at Cyclone Center.
MFL-MarMac 42, Sumner-Fred 33
MONONA — MFL-MarMac emerged from an early defensive struggle to grab the momentum in the third quarter to eliminate Sumner-Fredericksburg, 42-33, in a Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs (19-4) led 10-3 at the end of the first, but the Cougars (15-6) inched to within 15-11 at halftime. But a 14-5 third quarter gave MFL a 29-16 advantage going into the last quarter.
Sumner-Fred struggled from the floor, making just 26.5% (13-49) of their shots and 2-17 from 3-point range. Saela Steege led the Cougars off the bench with nine points, while Morgan Brandt added seven with nine rebounds and two blocks. Katie Reno also had two rejections with six points and seven boards, and Isabelle Elliott scored four points with seven rebounds and two steals.
Osage 46, Wapsie Valley 37
OSAGE — After a nip-and-tuck first half, Osage grabbed the momentum in the third quarter and held off Wapsie Valley to win, 46-37, in a Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Warriors (10-13) held a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Green Devils (19-3) grabbed the 19-16 advantage at intermission. Osage then outscored Wapsie, 14-8, in the third to go on to victory after a 13-13 fourth.
There were no statistics available on Varsity Bound at press time.
Nashua-Plainfield 50, St. Ansgar 30
ST. ANSGAR — Nashua-Plainfield is moving on to the Class 1A Region 3 semifinals after defeating St. Ansgar, 50-30, Tuesday at St. Ansgar High School.
The Huskies (14-9) grabbed a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter and held a 23-11 advantage on the Saints (14-9) at the break. N-P then added to the lead with a 13-8 third quarter before finishing off the win on a 14-11 fourth.
Statistics were not available at press time via Varsity Bound.
The Huskies will next travel to Algona to take on Bishop Garrigan (20-3).
AGWSR 42, Clarksville 35
CLARKSVILLE — AGWSR ended Clarksville’s season with a 42-35 victory Tuesday in a Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal at Clarksville High School.
Statistics from Varsity Bound were not available at press time. The Indians end the season with an 18-6 record.