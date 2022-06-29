The Give a Hoot for Self-Help International Weekend is back in person in 2022! This year, the Lags Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, July 8 and the annual Lagside bike ride will take place on Saturday, July 9.
The weekend events are held each year in memory of Waverly native, David “Lags” Lageschulte, who died in 2014. Lags was a successful entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist. When a classmate of his from Waverly started the first Hooters in South Florida, Lags became an early investor. Lags was a venture capitalist who would see potential in someone’s idea and partnered with a lot of rising business entrepreneurs and help them get started. The Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend lives on in memory of Lags and his dedication to his hometown, alleviating hunger, and giving back.
The Hooter Girls from Florida are back this year including current Miss Hooters International Gianna Tulio. Cost for the four person best shot tournament is $100 per individual or $400 per team. Golf will be held at the Prairie Links Golf Course located at 19 Eagle Ridge Dr. in Waverly, IA 50677
Register for golf at www.giveahootforselfhelp.com or by calling 319-352-4040.
For Lags ride:
On Saturday, July 9, meet at Kohlmann Park at 101 1st St. NW in Waverly, to begin a 20 mile ride on the Rail Trail to Denver, Iowa, and back. The adventurous cyclist can also ride the bonus loop to Readlyn for a total of 30 miles. Each rider will receive a swag bag at the registration table and be invited to stop along the way for refreshments, fun and games. Bike at your own pace and return back to Kohlmann Park by 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Cost is $20 per bicycle in advance or $30 the day of event.
Register your bike at https://giveahootforselfhelp.com/lagsride/ or by calling 319-352-4040.
All proceeds from the 2022 Lags Memorial Golf Tournament Weekend will benefit Self-Help International, Waverly’s own international non-profit organization, in their mission to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves. Self-Help provides opportunities for rural farm families around the world to improve their quality of life with dignity through improving agriculture, fighting malnutrition, accessing clean water, and empowering women and girls. Self-Help’s long-term solutions help families in Ghana and Nicaragua escape hunger and poverty.