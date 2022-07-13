Self-Help International, a Waverly non-profit that works to alleviate hunger, held its 14th annual Give a Hoot for Self-Help fundraiser last weekend.
The event consisted of the Lags Memorial Golf Tournament Friday, an auction at Joe’s Knight Hawk Friday night, and the Lagsride bicycle ride to Denver, Iowa, and back on Saturday.
Around 150 people participated in the weekend’s activities, according to Nora Tobin, executive director of Self-Help.
“There are some people who prefer to golf, some who prefer to bike,” she said, with a little overlap between the groups. “Others are here to enjoy themselves and choose not to participate in either but came to the auction at Joe’s last night.”
The golf tournament was at Prairie Links and had no official placings at the end.
“I think everybody had a lot of fun (golfing),” Tobin said. ”We had fun, and we raised funds to make a difference.”
The bike ride is 20 miles along the Waverly rail trail, Tobin explained, to Whiskey Junction in Denver and back.
“Some people did an optional Readlyn Loop and then came back along the rail trail,” Tobin added. “It’s just a perfect day for it.”
Lunch was provided in Kohlmann Park at the end of the ride, with music by Sleepy Bones Allison, this writer's son.
Over the years, the weekend event has raised more than $1 million, according to Tobin.
Proceeds from the fundraiser support Self-Help International’s mission to help families escape hunger and poverty by improving agriculture, fighting malnutrition, accessing clean water, and empowering women and children.
The memorial event “is in honor of Dave Lageschulte, a Waverly native,” Tobin explained. “He was really interested in alleviating hunger around the world, and Self-Help was one of his favorite charities.
“So every year, his business partners, colleagues and family gather together in his honor,” she continued, “to make a difference with Self-Help International.”