Recently, I was reading about a survey of folks in the US that said, fear of public speaking was the number one fear of adults . . . greater than the fear of death. As someone who has been speaking publicly for forty years this came as a surprise. While I know lots of people who are reluctant to speak to groups of people, I have more often encountered those who, given the opportunity, are quite difficult to get them to stop! Fear of death, facing our own mortality has long been the greatest fear of all human beings. Nowadays, we deny it, or through herculean effort postpone it as long as we can, often to the detriment of quality of life unwilling to face the most basic fact of life. As a pastor I see it in the eyes of families faced with the death of a loved one when meeting for the first time at the funeral home. Death is a part of life we choose not to acknowledge until it happens. And, for some, even after they face the inevitable.
Christians are supposed to believe in eternal life with Christ, where death is a momentary transition from this world to the next. As we move through the season of Lent, the days and weeks leading up to the passion of Christ- betrayal, denial, condemnation, torture, and crucifixion (death by being nailed hands and feet to a wooden scaffold and placed in a public place, naked, to ultimately suffer and die, slowly, in the hot sun) should be in the forefront of our minds. Because Jesus knew he was destined to die in this way, he prepared himself in his life, in his actions. Lent has traditionally been the time for Christians to acknowledge the inevitability of human death and be very intentional about considering their faith. The tradition of wearing ashes on our foreheads comes from the Old Testament practice of penitence. The prophets would mourn for the sins of their people by wearing sack cloth (burlap) and sitting in ashes to demonstrate their grief. Ashes were and are a reminder to believers that we were created from dust and to the dust of the earth we will ultimately return. Lent is a somber time of reflection, penitence, and sacrifice. This is why we hear, “What are you giving up for Lent?” Meat, chocolate, and cola drinks are the top “sacrifices” in America. The idea being that when we get the craving for these things, we will think about Jesus, our faith, and our lives.
While this is the tradition of the church and, engaged correctly and sincerely, can be very meaningful, today I would like to offer you a different consideration for Lent, “Give . . . instead of giving up!”
In the gospels of Matthew and Mark, both disciples quote Jesus saying, “The Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve.” By his teachings and his activity throughout his life, Jesus let us know, in no uncertain terms, that to love God and to love others was THE most important thing about our faith- to serve God and to serve others!
Unfortunately, modern Christians who give up meat, or chocolate or soft drinks as a fast/sacrifice for Lent, feel the pangs of craving and think not about Jesus and their faith but, when they will be able to indulge again. Let me challenge you this year to “give” for Lent. Instead of giving up some inconsequential worldly thing(s), intentionally give yourself to the calling and teachings of our Lord. Share your love of God and God’s love for you with others, especially those who need it most. Work at a food pantry, serve a meal to homeless, do your own food or clothing drive, visit a nursing home once a week — not your grandma or grandpa but the lonely folks in the wheelchairs lining the hallways who never receive visitors.
Halfway through Lent 2022, if you are wondering what Lent is really all about, if you find giving up cola or chocolate lacking in meaning, if you want to really experience your faith, if you want to really show your love for God, remember Jesus words: “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you” (John 13:15). Give . . . instead of giving up.