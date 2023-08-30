O God, from my youth you have taught me,
and I still proclaim your wondrous deeds.
So even to old age and gray hairs,
O God, do not forsake me, until I proclaim your might
to all the generations to come.
-Psalm 71:7-18
It has been many years since both by grandmothers took their last breath. They were both teachers and mentors of faith who knew a lifetime of trusting God through all that life brought them—abiding joys and deep sorrows. Grandma Clara, my father’s mother, was a preacher’s daughter and a teacher. Her house and her garden were always in order and she loved to bake and decorate birthday cakes according to a theme of interest for her grandchildren’s birthdays. Sports, ballerinas, horses and race cars were some of her memorable birthday cake themes. She taught us nighttime prayers and would sing Jesus Loves Me a beloved hymn. Grandma Thelma, my mother’s mom, had seven children. Trips to her house always meant seeing a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and neighborhood kids who helped generate delightful chaos. Their house included rooms full of things you couldn’t throw away because, “you just might need it someday.” Grandma Thelma also loved to bake cakes with her signature maple frosting. Since gatherings always meant a generous houseful she would often exclaim, “I can’t keep track of this tribe! Let’s bake a cake. It’s bound to be someone’s birthday!” Grandma Thelma had generous laughter and loved to share faith through songs, especially an old folk song, The Preacher and the Bear. The song tells the story of a preacher who plays hooky on a Sunday morning and goes hunting instead of leading worship. His Sunday hunting trip is disrupted by a bear who runs the preacher up a tree. Grandma sang the refrain when the preacher prays for help with a twinkle in her eye, “He turned his eyes to the skies and said this heartfelt prayer, O Lord, if you can’t help me, for goodness sake don’t help that bear!” Then she would laugh so hard we couldn’t help but join in. I give thanks for the faith, hope and love that both my grandmothers embodied in their earthy journey.
One of the joys of serving with the Bartels community is learning the stories of faithful souls who know what it means to trust God from their youth to their elder years as told in Psalm 71. My beloved wife, Sue, and I are blessed by the prayers, faith, kindness and love of our many friends at Bartels. It’s a deep joy to share in ministry with beloved elders who are living wells of faithful wisdom formed by seasons of joys, sorrows and abiding grace. Give thanks this day for faithful souls who have gone before us and for elders still whose faith shines brightly. We share in the great call of proclaiming God’s might and telling the story of God’s love from one generation to another. Hallelujah!
Mike Blair is the chaplain at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.