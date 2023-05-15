Traveling from River to River across our beautiful state, I’ve found that Iowa’s entrepreneurs represent some of the best of the American dream. In the face of inflation and other challenges, they stand at the front lines of innovation and job creation. And frankly, it’s past time their voices are heard loud and clear in Washington.
For too long, federal bureaucrats have ignored the concerns of our hardworking small business owners and the negative impact of their onerous and numerous rules and regulations. A recent report found that just last week, government agencies published eleven rulemakings that cost $43.4 billion in total and add 1.8 million hours in annual paperwork. These regulations are rolling in like a fog over economic opportunity as the Biden administration ignores the laws on the books designed to protect our small businesses.
For example, recently, Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was planning to skip over the required small business listening sessions about a burdensome rule placed on our lime manufacturers, such as Carmeuse America’s Davenport-based lime manufacturing operation.
As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I stood up for these manufacturers and forced the EPA to reverse their decision and hold discussions the EPA has acknowledged improves their regulations.
Folks, it shouldn’t require a member of Congress to get the federal government to actually listen to small businesses and follow existing laws designed to protect them.
But, if that’s what it takes, I’ll do it every day!
Big corporations have the luxury of large teams of lawyers to decipher D.C.-jargon, but when it comes to our local businesses, they can’t always afford litigators to protect them. That’s why Congress needs to pass my commonsense Prove It Act. This effort forces government agencies to fully consider all costs new government rules will have on Main Street while providing a seat at the table for our entrepreneurs. The best part: if federal agencies ignore the laws on the books, small businesses would be free to ignore their regulations.
During National Small Business Week and every week, the federal government should be focused on cutting red tape and making it easier to own and grow a small business. I’ll keep fighting to get the boot of burdensome regulations off the backs of our small business owners.
Joni Ernst, a native of Red Oak and a combat veteran, represents Iowa in the United States Senate.