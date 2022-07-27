Fennemans

Glenn and Gail Fenneman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 28, 1962 at the Congregational church in Allison. They are the parents of Gretchen (Kurt) DeVore of Clarksville IA, and Laura (Jeremy) Sessler of Denver, IA. They have seven grandchildren. Glenn is a retired from teaching mathematics at Wartburg College and Gail is retired from teaching kindergarten for the Waverly-Shell Rock schools.