Glenn Darrell Cyphers, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of leukemia.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Military Honors will be conducted at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly at 4:30 p.m. Following the honors, the family invites you to continue in celebrating Glenn’s life at the Post. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
