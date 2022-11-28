Glenn Wehrkamp, 95, of Waverly, formerly of Hartley, Iowa, died on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Glenn was born February 13, 1927, in Clarinda, Iowa, the son of Albert Charles and Leila Iola (Shum) Wehrkamp. He was baptized on March 13, 1927, and confirmed in 1941, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarinda. Glenn graduated from Clarinda High School and then attended Clarinda Junior College, Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, Utah State in Logan, Utah and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Glenn began his teaching/coaching career in Lake Park, Iowa, from 1948-1952, Dunkerton, Iowa, from 1952-1956. On August 5, 1956, Glenn was united in marriage to Yvonne Marie Happel at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Klinger, rural Readlyn, Iowa. The couple made their home in Sheffield, Iowa, where Glenn continued to teach and coach from 1956-1961. In 1961, the family moved to Hartley, Iowa, where Glenn was a math instructor, head track and basketball coach, and started the girls’ softball program. While at Hartley, his students won the Tri-State Math Competition for 25 years in a row, a feat he was very proud of. Glenn was also a referee for all sports and was a member of the Iowa Referees Hall of Fame. Glenn retired in 1989 and remained in Hartley until moving to Waverly in 2001.