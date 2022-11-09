Glenyce Bolte, 88, of Vinton and formerly of Tripoli, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
According to her wishes, her body has been cremated. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Church on Monday starting at 10 a.m. and continuing with a luncheon after the service. Private inurnment will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Glenyce asked that instead of flowers, a memorial may be given to the family for later designation to Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and the Vinton Lutheran Home. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Glenyce’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Glenyce, the daughter of Paul and Norma (Hagenow) Hartman was born March 22, 1934, on the family farm at rural Fairbank. She was baptized April 15, 1934, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. At the age of ten, the family moved to rural Tripoli. They joined Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli where she was confirmed on March 21, 1948. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1952.
In 1954, she married Roger Boeckmann. They were blessed with three children, Joel, Lori, and Tom. Glenyce worked various bookkeeping jobs while the kids were growing up, including 20 years at N.R. Ambrose Oil Company. While a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Glenyce was very in several positions including teaching Sunday School, served on the Church Council and was the Church Treasurer.
Roger died in 1978, and she went on to get a degree in Accounting and worked in Waterloo until 1984, when she married Forrest Bolte. She then joined his church, Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli. While there, she served on Church Council and for over 20 years she was Treasurer of Women’s Fellowship and planned many funeral luncheons.
She and Forrest did extensive traveling to 49 states (Forrie said he’d go to Hawaii when they built a bridge), all Canada Provinces, Panama and Central America. As a couple, they bowled in several leagues in Tripoli and Waterloo. She and Forrest moved to Vinton in 2006 to be closer to family. Forrest died in 2017. Glenyce enjoyed playing any kind of card games and was in several card clubs. She enjoyed reading and Sudoku puzzles.
Glenyce is survived by two children, Lori Meyer of Evansdale and Tom (Lisa) Boeckmann of Vinton, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Dana) Meyer, Alison and Ella of Evansdale, Jesse (Holly) Meyer, Stella and Cole of Clarksville, Adam (Amy) Boeckmann, Wes and Paisley of Johnston, Trevor Boeckmann of New York City, and Haley (Phillip) Close, Nora and Audrey of Vinton; two sisters, Verlaine Knoploh of Sumner and Wilma Franzen of Waverly; and a brother-in-law, Gene Perkins of Britt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Roger and Forrest; son, Joel Boeckmann; granddaughter, Cara Boeckmann; brother, Vergil Hartman; sister, Elaine Perkins; and brothers-in-law, Bob Sievers, Marvin Knoploh and Carey Franzen.
“I am not gone, I’m simply enjoying the next step of my journey; so please be happy for me and trust that we will meet again”- Glenyce