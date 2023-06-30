WAVERLY - On Thursday night, the Go-Hawk baseball team was looking for their 20th win of the season against a tough South Winneshiek squad.
The top of the first inning was great for starting pitcher, Grant Parker as he struck out the first two batters and his defense helped him out as Ayden Hoffert made a diving catch in center field.
The diving catch showed the strength of the Go-Hawk defense, speed, and the ability to back up the starting pitcher to keep runners off the bags.
“Especially later in the year and later in games, momentum shifts can happen fast,” head coach BJ Hermsen said. “Ayden showed off how good of a job he does in center field with that catch. Getting us back in the dugout and getting us some swings was huge.”
With the bases loaded, Gehrig Tibbitts got the Go-Hawks on the board with a grounder to short, but the throw to first was wide and it scored two runs.
Parker helped his own cause with a two RBI single to put the Go-Hawks ahead 4-0 with two outs in the inning. Jameson Toma was thrown out at second base attempting to steal to end the first inning.
Parker was doing his best Nolan Ryan impression with the velocity and the amount of strikeouts he was getting as he struck out two more to up his total to five through the first two innings.
In the top of the third inning, South Winn was able to draw two walks, but Parker stranded both runners on base. The Warriors were able to get some contact on the ball, but it was all weak contact as they struggled to catch up with Parkers’ velocity.
Abram Wrage got his first RBI of the night on a single, but he was thrown out trying to extend the single into a double. Parker was able to get his third RBI of the night and the Go-Hawks led 6-0 after the third inning.
Tibbitts was able to get an RBI fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 7-0 and the infield umpire was hit with the throw to first on a Wrage single and it scored two more runs and W-SR led 9-0 after four innings.
Parker continued his great night on the bump with his 11th strikeout in the top of the fifth to keep the score at 9-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Pinch running for Parker, Toma moved his way to third and on a wild pitch, he scored and ended the game early, giving W-SR the 10-0 win.
“Grant had one heck of a night,” Hermsen said. “I honestly didn’t think he had his best slider tonight and he thought that too. He started locating his fast ball a little more and he did a great job at holding runners, which we have talked about throughout the year. Granted, he did a good enough job to not have a lot of base runners.”
Stockdale continued his great season at the plate and on the base paths with a 2-2 effort and a stolen base. Earlier this week against Denver, he broke the Go-Hawk career stolen base record and sits just below 100 for his career now.
“That’s been one of my goals ever since I got in the varsity scene,” Stockdale said. “I just wanted to be the top dog when it comes to stolen bases. I still want that single season record and I think I’m below five for that now.”
W-SR has now won 20 games every year since the 2011 season, save for the COVID-19 season in 2020 when only 20 games were played, and the culture of W-SR baseball has helped with that.
“That’s a big credit to coach [Casey] Klunder,” Hermsen said. “You have to have the kids buy in too. That runs all the way down to the youth program as well. I know they’ve made changes down there the last few years and that’s for the betterment of the kids. Even in this last week or so, we talked about living to the Go-Hawk standard of hustling everywhere. We just ran with what coach Klunder started.”
Notable Statlines
Abram Wrage: 3-3, 3 RBI, 1 run scored
Gehrig Tibbitts: 0-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored
Grant Parker: 3-3, 3 RBI
W-SR Pitching
Grant Parker: 5 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, 2 hits allowed, 3 walked batters, 0 earned runs. Credited with the win.