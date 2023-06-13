WAVERLY - The battle for the top of the Northeast Iowa Conference is heating up as the season reaches the final third.
According to Bound, Waverly-Shell Rock sits atop of the standings with an 11-7 conference record, Decorah is in second with an 11-5 record and New Hampton is third at 13-6.
Early in game one, the Chickasaws got on the board first with a two out, two RBI triple to right field. Abrahm Wrage was able to strand that runner on third with his second strikeout.
It didn't take long for W-SR to bounce back though.
Dylan Stockdale reached on an error and Wrage brought him around the base to cut the lead to 2-1.
Gehrig Tibbitts also reached on an error and he was able to score two runs and the Go-Hawks took the 3-2 lead into the top of the second inning.
The strike zone was the place to be for Wrage after he struck out three more New Hampton batters and allowing one hit.
The Chickasaws are known for their small ball play to get runners on and they were able to get two in the top of the fourth inning to retake the lead, 4-3.
W-SR's base running was too aggressive at times in the first game. Lance Myers got caught between third and home after over-rounding the bag on a steal.
After getting a leadoff strikeout in the top of the fifth, Wrage threw another strikeout, but the pitch was dropped and the Chickasaw batter was able to get on base. Two walks and a hit allowed another run to score and New Hampton led 5-3.
Wrage's night was done after four and two-thirds innings pitched and 10 strikeouts, which brought Tony Hobson in for relief.
A bad throw to third allowed another New Hampton run to score and the Go-Hawks trailed 7-3.
Sam Roose used his speed to score from second base on a Stockdale hit to right field and a balk from New Hampton allowed Ayden Hoffert to score and W-SR was within one, 7-6.
The Chickasaws were able to get two more runs in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly and a single to take a 9-6 lead.
Stockdale drove in Roose once again, but it wasn't enough as the Go-Hawks fells 9-7 in game one of the double header.
"All credit goes to them," head coach BJ Hermsen said. "They were able to put a few balls in play there and they took advantage of our mistakes. Usually, the team that scores the most runs in an inning wins the game."
Notable Game 1 Statlines
Dylan Stockdale: 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 4 stolen bases
Abrahm Wrage: 1-4, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI
Gehrig Tibbitts: 0-4, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 stolen base
W-SR Pitching
Abrahm Wrage: 4 2/3 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, 5 earned runs, 3 hit batters. Credited with the loss.
Tony Hobson: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 3 hits, 2 earned runs
New Hampton............... 2 0 0 2 3 2 0 - 9
Waverly-Shell Rock....... 3 0 0 0 3 1 0 - 7
There was no time to sulk on the game one loss as game two of the double header started just a few minutes later.
A couple of wild throws from pitcher Nolan Foster allowed New Hampton to get one run in the top of the first innings, but two errors on the same play for the Chickasaws allowed the Go-hawks to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.
Good base running on a first and third play allowed Hoffert to steal home and W-SR took a 2-1 lead in the second inning.
In the bottom of the second, Hoffert found one of the many large gaps at Hertel Field for a two out, two RBI double and he later scored on a New Hampton error to give W-SR the 5-1 lead.
The top of the third inning saw Foster walk back-to-back batters, but the stranded them on second and third to hold the 5-1 lead.
The following inning saw New Hampton draw two walks and a single up the middle scored two runs and cut the lead to 5-3. They were able to cross one more run in that inning and they trailed 5-4.
W-SR was able to respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth and they took an 8-4 lead into the fifth inning.
New Hampton tied the game back up in the top of the fifth, 8-8 after Jack Wedemeier entered the game in relief.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tibbitts got a nice single up the middle to score Stockdale and W-SR retook the lead, 9-8.
For the eighth straight game, Hobson entered as the pitcher and he allowed an RBI double and the game was tied at 9-9. Stockdale caught a fly ball to left field and he threw a rocket to second base to double-up the runner and it was tied 9-9 going into the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs and a runner on second base, Roose pulled the ball right down the left field line to score the runner, giving W-SR the 10-9 win and splitting the season series with New Hampton.
The walk-off single was Roose's first hit of the game after going 0-2.
"I was just going up there telling myself, 'I gotta get the job done,'" Roose said. "It was a rough game, we were up, they came back, we were tied and I just knew that I had to get the job done when I stepped up there."
W-SR battled in both double headers against New Hampton this season and it is a respected rivalry that brings out the best in both teams.
"They're just a competitive team that never gives up," Roose said. "They're always coming at you, you can never let up and stay on the gas the whole time."
W-SR now has a break until Friday, against Waukon in an away game, after six games in five days.
"We split at home against Waukon," Roose said. "They're a good team, if we don't come ready to go, they can sneak up on us again so we have to be prepared."
Game 2 Notable Statlines
Dylan Stockdale: 1-1, 3 walks, 1 RBI, 4 runs, 3 stolen bases
Sam Roose: 1-3, 2 strikeouts, 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 hit by pitch, 1 stolen base, 1 walk off hit
Nolan Foster: 3-3, 1 double, 1 runs, 1 hit by pitch, 1 stolen base
Grant Parker: 1-4, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI
W-SR Pitching
Nolan Foster: 4 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, 6 walks, 3 earned runs, 1 hit batter
Jack Wedemeier: 2 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 hit batter
Tony Hobson: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 2 hits allowed, 1 earned run. Credited with the win.
New Hampton............... 1 0 0 3 4 0 1 - 9
Waverly-Shell Rock....... 2 3 0 3 0 1 1 - 10