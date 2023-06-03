WAVERLY - Sometimes the ball seems like the size of a grapefruit.
For the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team on Friday night, the ball might as well been the size of a beach ball.
In game one, Dylan Stockdale and Ayden Hoffert got the Go-Hawks off on the right foot with back-to-back triples and Hoffert went on to core to give W-SR the 2-0 lead.
With just one out, a past ball gave W-SR the 4-0 lead.
Ethan Chapin started the game on the hill and he helped his own cause with a two RBI double to give the Go-Hawks the 6-0 lead.
Another two RBI single gave W-SR the 10-0 lead and by the time the first inning ended, they led 12-0.
Abrahm Wrage cleared the bases with a three RBI double to extend the lead to 16-0.
Nolan Foster also cleared the bases with a three RBI double to push the lead to 19-0.
Aidan Kelley decided to get in on the action with a beautiful hit down the line that scored two more runs to give W-SR the 24-0 lead.
By the end of the inning, the Go-Hawks held a 25-0 lead and they went on to win by the same score.
"It's a situation where the guys are putting together some good at-bats," head coach BJ Hermsen said about the win. "At the same time, we get guys in the game that might not normally get in. Those guys that work hard in practice, it's a good opportunity to showcase what they can do."
Game 1 box score
Crestwood.................. 0 0 0 0 - 0
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 12 13 0 x - 25
In game two of the night, the Go-Hawks were able to get a 2-0 lead after Hoffert drove in Stockdale on an RBI triple and Hoffert scored on an RBI single from Gehrig Tibbetts.
Through the first two innings, Foster was able to strikeout five Cadets and he only allowed one hit during that time to keep the lead at 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
Stockdale drove in the pinch runner on a sacrifice fly to center field to give W-SR the 4-0 lead. Just a couple of batters later, Parker grounded out in the infield, but it was a sacrifice play that pushed the lead to 8-0.
In the top of the third inning, Foster allowed his first run of the game, but he would limit the damage to just one, but the Go-Hawks went down in the order quick to put the score at 8-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
After a couple of walks, a single for Crestwood crossed a run to cut the lead to 8-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Grant Parker drove in two more runs with a double to left field and Lance Myers beat out the throw to first to score another run.
Foster boosted his odds of securing the win with an RBI double over the left fielder's head to give W-SR the 13-2 lead.
Another run crossed the plate in the bottom of the inning and Tibbetts closed it out to give W-SR the 14-2 win.
The two strong conference wins come on the heels of a 10-inning thriller against Waterloo West on Thursday that the Go-Hawks lost 14-12.
"Anytime you can win games in the conference is important," Hermsen said. "We got two big ones next week at Decorah and at New Hampton. We are just telling the guys to focus on Tuesday because that's the next one."
W-SR has a unique advantage in that they play on one of the biggest fields in the area, Hertel Field at Wartburg College, and they also boast one of the fastest teams in the area with multiple state track and field athletes on the roster.
"A ball in the gap here, if the guy's got decent speed, is likely a triple," Hermsen said. "It's something that we preach quite a bit, getting out of the box quick. With it being bigger dimensions, we've gotten pretty used to it by now."
Hoffert showed off his speed/power combination with four total triples in the two games. His hitting has grown throughout the season, and has reached new heights this last week.
"He had a great game against Waterloo West," Hermsen said. "In the five or six at-bats last night, he probably saw 40 pitches. I think one of them was 12 or 13 pitches. He has a really good eye at the plate and he's pretty locked in. He's putting good swings on those balls too."
Game 2 Notable Stats
Ayden Hoffert: 2-3, 2 triples, 2 RBI, 2 runs
Grant Parker: 1-2, 3 RBI, 1 run, 1 stolen base
Dylan Stockdale: 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 stolen base
Gehrig Tibbetts: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 1 stolen base
Pitching
Nolan Foster: 4 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, 5 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs, 1 hit batter. Credited with the win.
Gehrig Tibbetts: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 2 walks
Crestwood.................. 0 0 1 1 0 - 2
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 2 6 0 6 x - 14