Curt Woodin was the light of his family’s life, and now a lighted display in Go-Hawk Gym will commemorate the 1992 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate with an enduring passion for athletics.
A giant flat-panel LED monitor system in celebration of the life of Curt Woodin took up residence on a wall of the Waverly-Shell-Rock High School Go-Hawk Gym late last week with credit to the W-SR Athletic Booster Club.
The booster club received a generous donation from the Woodin Family to honor their son, who passed away on June 28, 2020, at age 47.
Born in Red Oak and raised in Webster City, Pocahontas and Waverly, Curt graduated from W-SR in 1992 with stellar academic and athletic careers, according to his obituary. He attended University of North Dakota and Wayne State College in Nebraska for his undergraduate work. One of his internships was at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.
He later earned a master’s degree from Memphis University, and worked for Future Stars in Iowa City, Impact Sports, Hy-Vee and Streck.
“His true passion was always college athletics,” his obituary reads.
The monitor and accompanying system was dedicated and a check presented at a Thursday home game against New Hampton. Below the display, it says it was donated by the booster club in celebration of the life of Curt Woodin. Other major sponsors adorn other sides of it.
The project was initiated under the direction of W-SR Athletic Director Greg Bodensteiner. It was done in collaboration with the booster club, Bodensteiner said.
The Woodins’ donation catalyzed the four-month, $53,000 project which was completed this winter, Booster Club President Jody Dahlquist said.
“They wanted to do something in the gym because that was where Curt loved to be,” Bodensteiner told the Waverly Newspapers. “Obviously, when he was in school that was Bock Gym but placing something in Go-Hawk Gym made the most sense for his legacy to live on for future athletes.”
Curt Woodin’s sister, DeAnn Akins of Waverly, shared a statement at the dedication.
She recalled, as a little sister, spending countless hours with her brother helping him practice — rebounding his shots, videotaping his dribbling routines, timing his sprints or wall sits, watching him do his running workouts on the track, or helping him lift weights.
“My brother was a workhorse and wanted to do whatever he could to help his team’s success…and typically that meant putting in a lot of extra time, energy, and efforts when no one else was watching,” Akins said.
She highlighted the accomplishments he and the Go-Hawks achieved together. As a senior in 1991-1992, he was named to the Iowa Newspaper Association’s second-team all-state. And the Des Moines Register’s first-team all state for Class 3A.
“But we are most proud of who he became as a man — a father, a brother, a son, and a great friend to many,” Atkins said. “Curt was a giver and lifted others up, well beyond his playing days. He knew no strangers and loved watching and talking anything sports. He was always grateful for competition but even more for those who encouraged, supported, and challenged him along the way — including many of his coaches, teachers, teammates, friends, and fans of Go-Hawk Athletics.
“We miss Curt every single day, and as a celebration of his life we hope this new addition will not only enhance the environment for fans but also remind the student-athletes walking through these doors to embrace every training and playing opportunity they get, serve with humility, and show appreciation to their coaches, parents, and fans — for giving them time, wisdom, and love — as they train with their friends and for the W-SR community.”
His family includes his daughter Madi; his parents, Jerry and EaVon Woodin in Waverly; his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Kim Woodin in Chicago; his sister and brother-in-law, DeAnn and Garrett Akins in Waverly; his nephew and nieces, Connor, Taylor, and Pearl.
Enduring legend and Go-Hawk volleyball coach EaVon Woodin leads Iowa girls coaches in match victories with 1,197 since beginning her career in 1978 at Pocahontas, per the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“You can see all the advertisements of people that donated to the booster club, that was the main pull of doing it,” said Booster Club President Jody Dahlquist.
Donors will continue to be recognized at varsity sporting events throughout the rest of the winter season, the booster club stated.
“We’ll also be able to do what they call hype videos, for a basketball game they could put on hype videos or the last plays,” Dahlquist said.
The screen could be used to display starting lineups, graduation information or educational presentations.
“We were amazed at the quick response and support from these donors,” says a news release from the booster club. Jerry Roling Motors, First Bank and Baja Enterprises committed as major donors to the project and will be recognized in the gymnasium.
The booster club also received strong support from Go-Hawk club volleyball, Go-Hawk boys and girls Basketball, Waverly Area Wrestling Club, Soifer Family McDonalds, Fidelity Bank and Trust and Farmers State Bank as of late last week.
The booster club solicited additional donations from the community in order to purchase a premium product to fit the gym and its needs.
Dahlquist thanked the community.
“They’ve gone above and beyond,” she said. “By helping out, we were able to memorialize them. We appreciate the community’s support.”