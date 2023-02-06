With the state qualifying meet coming up soon, the Go-Hawk bowlers are getting in postseason form.
With the state qualifying meet coming up soon, the Go-Hawk bowlers are getting in postseason form.
In the boys games, Noah Dougan came away with the highest series, a 344 with a high game of 176 in his first game.
Levi Schurdt was just three pins behind Dougan, finishing with a 341 series and a high game of 181.
Hunter Fasse and Cody Buchholz were separated by just 10 pins, 330 and 320 respectively. Buchholz finished with a team high game of 184 in his first.
Jacob Steuer rounded out the top five bowlers for W-SR with a 291 series which included a nearly 60 pin difference from his first to his second games.
After the individual games, the Go-Hawks trailed 2,035 to 1,626 pins.
W-SR was consistent in their baker games, with a high game of 158 and another at 155. Decorah rolled through the baker games and outscored W-SR 988 to 720.
Decorah would go on to win 3,023 to 2,346.
On the girls side, Kiyarah Karstens had the high series with 307 pins and a high game of 159.
Carley Ator was second on the team with a 292 series.
Autumn Kappmeyer, Emma Ihnen and Anna Ostman rounded out the top three for the Go-Hawks with series of 257, 238 and 264 respectively. Ostman and Ihnen tied for the high game out of the three with 143.
Decorah took a 1,766 to 1,358 lead heading into the baker section.
W-SR had a high game of 140 in the baker games, which came in the last game to propel the Go-Hawks to 645 pins.
Decorah came away with the 2,718 to 2,003 win over W-SR.
