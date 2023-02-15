The Waverly-Shell Rock bowling teams needed their best showing at the substate meet Monday and Tuesday.
With the girls bowling on Monday, Carley Ator led the way with a 503 series. Ator’s highest individual game was a 184 in her final game.
Kiyarah Karstens was close behind Ator, finishing with a 447 three-game series, including a 166 in her final individual game.
Autumn Kappmeyer, Anna Ostman and Emma Ihnen rounded out the top-five bowlers for W-SR with series of 392, 348 and 339, respectively.
Kappmeyer finished with the highest game of the three, a 145 in her final game.
Ator was the highest individual finisher, finishing in 17th place.
For the baker games, it was three, five game series that all added up for a cumulative total.
In the first series, the Go-Hawks had a high game of 177 en route to a 738 series, but there was a decrease in the total during the second series, a 630 with a high game of 152.
W-SR closed out their season with a 623 series and a high game of 139 for a 15 game total of 1,991.
The lady Go-Hawks finished in seventh place out of eight teams.
For the boys substate on Tuesday, Hunter Fasse led the way with a 623 three-game series, led by an opening game of 232 and Fasse closed it with a 200 even.
Noah Dougan had the second highest series with a 212 in his first game and a 604 three-game total that was capped off with a 211 game.
Cody Buchholz, Levi Schuldt and Wade McLey rounded out the top-five for W-SR. The trio had series of 569, 464 and 460, respectively.
Fasse was the highest Go-Hawk individual finisher, coming in 11th place.
For the baker games, W-SR started out strong with a 923 series that was highlighted by back-to-back games over 200.
The Go-Hawks improved in the second set with a 926 and a high game of 194, their fourth of the set.
In the final baker games of the season, the Go-Hawks had a 764 to bring their 15 game total to 2,613.
The boys team also finished in seventh place to close out their season.