WAVERLY- Battling against typical April weather with strong gusty winds and spotty rain, both Waverly-Shell Rock golf teams had good showings against conference foe, Waukon.
Boys
Golfing the back-nine at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, Wesley Hubbard grabbed medalist honors with a 40 (+4) that was highlighted by five pars throughout the nine holes.
Noah Frazell shot a 43 (+7), good for second on the team and tied for second overall.
Three Go-Hawks entered the clubhouse with scores of 44 (+8). Those three were Josh Arthur, Caden Hotz and Luke Frazell.
Tyler Gade rounded out the scoring for W-SR with a 50 (+14).
The Indians' best golfer was Dylan Hogan who shot a 43 (+7).
W-SR shot a 171 as a team and beat Waukon's score of 185.
Girls
The W-SR girls golf team has been rolling throughout the year and it was no different on Thursday night on the front nine of the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Mady Mummeltheir was able to grab medalist honors for the first time this season with a 42 (+8) on the front nine, beating out teammate Brenna Bodensteiner's 46 (+12).
In third place, Dayna Westendorf came into the clubhouse with a 51 (+17) and Kyleigh Lindner was in fourth with a 60 (+26).
Megan Arjes and Brittney Bodensteiner rounded out the top six for the Go-Hawks with scores of 68 (+34) and 71 (+37), respectively.
Ayssa Connelly led the Indians with a score of 64 (+30).
W-SR won the meet with a team score of 199 and Waukon entered the clubhouse with a score of 277.