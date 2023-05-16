Only the top two teams and the top two golfers made it out of the district meet that was held on Monday.
At the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, the Go-Hawks were playing on their home course and they did well.
Luke Frazell had the low round on the team, entering the clubhouse with a 75 (+5). He ended the meet in fifth place.
Wesley Hubbard wasn't far behind as he cared a nice round of 78 (+8) to finish in 10th.
In the third spot on the team, Tyler Gade shot a 79 (+9) to finish in 12th and Josh Arthur ended his round with an 82 (+12) to finish in 19th.
Caden Hotz and Noah Frazell rounded out the scoring with an 83 (+13) and 84 (+4), respectively.
Overall, the Go-Hawks advanced to the state meet with a second place finish with a team score of 314. Solon won the district meet with a team score of 295.
W-SR will golf May 23-24 at Veerker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.
In Dike, Denver's Clayton Liddle was looking to end his high school career at the state meet.
Liddle entered the clubhouse with a nice score of 73 (+1) to finish in fifth place. Liddle missed out on the state meet by two strokes. Cody Weaver of East Marshall won the meet with a 68 (-4).