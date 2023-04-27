WAVERLY- It's all about progress.
A season ago, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer team lost to Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10-0 and they were hoping for a better result on Thursday night.
Kiefer Pugh stood strong in the net during the first 10 minutes of game time, as he made multiple tough saves to keep the score even at 0-0. The next 20 minutes saw both teams make quality runs, but nothing found the back of the net.
With three minutes to play in the first half, the Rebels got a corner kick into the box and the ball rattled around and eventually found its way into the goal to allow them to take a 1-0 lead.
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard, GC/G-R got some good shots on net and found the net, but it was after time expired to go into half with the 1-0 lead.
Early in the second half, Pugh went down with an injury, but after just a couple of minutes off the field, he came back in to the net.
As time winded down, the Go-Hawks made quality runs towards the net, but the shots weren't falling into the net.
The Rebels drew a penalty in the box, allowing them to take a penalty kick that they converted to take the 2-0 lead.
Derek Bienemann was able to get a good look on a free kick, but the shot sailed high of the net and W-SR was unable to get a goal in the remaining 10 minutes to fall 2-0 to the Rebels.
Despite the loss, head coach Cole Glanzer is happy with how the Go-Hawks played the game.
"I actually feel pretty good about it," Glanzer said. "This is a team that 10 o'ed us last year and we came out and played hard. We fought hard. The two goals we gave up were preventable. Some of those get unlucky. It's whoever gets a toe on it first is who wins that interaction.
"Overall, I felt like we played well. We are making progress. Every game we are making improvements. I talked with the boys today that we need to be aggressive. Every team is going to play hard and get through balls. It hurts to lose two to zero, but when you put it in perspective from a 10 to nothing loss last year, that's how soccer goes."
Although just a freshman, Pugh is playing well above his experience level for the Go-Hawks in the net.
"He came into the season as a pretty top-notch goalie," Glanzer said. "He's only a freshman which we are really excited about. He's got long arms, long legs and the thing that he's improved on the most is that he is way more aggressive."
Pugh's ability to come out of the net and challenge through balls helped limit the amount of good looking opportunities that the Rebels got throughout the game.
"They had a through ball and he came off the line," Glanzer said. "He never touched the ball, but he forced a bad shot because he cut off that angle and they missed it wide."
W-SR's offense has stalled the past few games with the team unable to find the back of the net in four straight games. Glanzer is unsure about the root of it, but it could be a composure issue.
"I'm not sure if I have a good answer for that honestly," Glanzer said. "Derek Bienemann scored most of the goals last season and sometimes I feel that when he does get through and has a good look, he's putting so much pressure on himself that he gets inside of his head a little bit which causes him to not have a composed shot.
"We've been working on that in practice and we've seen improvement from him. He's using his teammates a lot more and we are becoming more dynamic in that we aren't looking for the same pass or the same run every time. The more we work on that, the harder we are going to be to defend and those goals are going to come."
The Go-Hawks move to 3-7 on the season, but despite the record, improvement is there.
"There's been a couple of games where we showed up and I feel we didn't play our best," Glanzer said. "We are trying to push them and getting them to believe in themselves. We also like to put it in perspective from last season. We are still a young team where half of our starting lineup is sophomores. We lost a lot of games last season 10 to nothing, but we've come back and been competitive in every one of those games this season."