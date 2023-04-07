WAVERLY- The Waverly-Shell Rock boys tennis team was looking to keep their hot start going against Marion on Thursday night.
In the number one matches, Benny Ramker took care of business against Donny Long, winning 2-0 (6-4, 6-1), to get the Go-Hawks started on the right foot.
Luca Myers faced off against Ethan Hangartner in the number two match and Myers lost 2-1 (6-3, 3-6) to put Marion on the board.
In the number three slot, Seth Orta was able to get a point back for W-SR with a 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) win over Garret Baxa.
Brady Willis dropped his match against Jay Dunlavey 2-0 (6-2, 6-2).
Aidan Kelley won the fifth spot matches with a 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) victory over Joey Beachel.
In the sixth spot, Matthew Judka lost 2-1 (6-7 (3-7), 6-2) to Jordan Wood to tie the match up at 3-3 heading into the doubles portion of the match.
The doubles team of Ramker and Willis dominated against Long/Dunlavey, winning the match 2-0 (6-0, 6-3).
Myers/Orta also won against Hangartner/Baxa 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) to secure the Go-Hawk victory.
Kelley/Johnson lost to Beachel/Carter Fry 2-1 (4-6, 6-2) to put the final score at 5-4 W-SR.
The Go-Hawks have now started the season with three wins.