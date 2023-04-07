WAVERLY- Both the Waverly-Shell Rock and Wapsie Valley boys track and field teams are starting to hit their form and showed that at the Dave Sage Relays Thursday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Austin Carter saw his name in the top-five of the 100-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 11.74. Nolan Foster cracked the top-10 with a 10th place finish and a time of 12.18.
Foster has continued to run well in the 200 and he finished second on Thursday with a time of 23.90. Jude Landers was close behind in fifth with a time of 24.92.
In the 400, Mekyver Hagarty took second place with a time of 54.54. Gavin Barry crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 56.79.
Caleb Hoins has been red hot in the mid-distance races this season and he continued that with a win in the 800 with a time of 2:06.09. Austin Soldwisch finished in seventh with a time of 2:17.74.
Hoins and Caden Kueker finished first and second in the 1600 with times of 4:47.78 and 4:51.88, respectively.
In the 3200, Soldwisch led for much of the race, but lost the lead in the final laps and finished in second with a time of 10:26.69. Marshall Meyer crossed the line in fifth with a time of 11:16.18.
Sam Roose finished the 110 hurdles in third place with a time of 17.04 and teammate Jameson Toma was close behind in fifth with a time of 17.55.
Roose also ran in the 400 hurdles and also finished in third in that race with a time of 1:01.04. Cooper Ridder crossed the line in sixth with a time fo 1:02.70.
The 4x100 relay team of Austin Carter, Landers, Ayden Hoffert and Carson Reznicek took sixth place with a time of 46.15.
The Dave Sage Relays had the "field event" 4x100 with Kale Miller, Sean Howard, Ian Sedgwick and Brody Williams taking second with a time of 52.17.
In the 4x200, Sam Wilson, Gehrig Tibbitts, Gavin Stockdale and Sam Freese finished the race in fifth with a time of 1:40.14.
Freese, Wilson, Foster and Reznicek finished the 4x400 in third place with a time of 3:38.99.
In the 4x800, Barry, Freese, Aiden Bridges and Jax Stafford crossed the line in 9:16.05, good for third place.
Carter, Hoffert, Landers and Foster crossed the line in fourth place of the sprint medley with a time of 1:41.34.
The distance medley team of Hoffert, Roose, Reznicek and Hoins took home the gold with a time of 3:48.02.
In the shuttle hurdles, Toma, Marquis Olson, Ridder and Zander Christensen took third with a time of 1:09.59.
Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge had the highest jump on the team in the high jump and placed sixth with a height of 5-04.00. Gael Prtillo took seventh with a height of 5-00.00.
In the long jump, Roose finishe din fifth with a leap of 19-03.25 and Myer-Lillbridge took seventh with a jump of 18-05.75.
Jake Walker continued his dominance in the shot put with a first place throw of 47-10.50. Brayden Wilker finished in eighth with a distance of 37-04.50.
Williams and Jackson Rodgers finished back-to-back in the discus with throws of 128-02 and 121-01, respectively.
The Go-Hawks finished the meet in first place with 161 team points.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley's Braden Knight had the fastest time in the 100 with an eighth place finish and a time of 11.97. Dawson Schmit was close behind in 12th and a time of 12.41.
Hunter Kane cracked the top-three in the 400 with a third place finished and a time of 55.23.
In the 800, Schmit finished in third with a time of 2:10.81.
Mason Harter used his long legs in the 110 hurdles to take fourth place with a time of 17.46. Brock Kleitsch finished the race in 10th with a time of 20.09.
In the 400 hurdles, Aiden Shannon took home first place with a time of 58.08, the only time under one minute. Kleitsch took home seventh with a time of 1:02.83.
The 4x100 quartet of Knight, Kane, Weston Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei were able to finish in fourth place with a time of 45.74.
In the field event 4x100, Jaxson Kuhlmann, Derek Hilsenbeck, Hayden Hilsenbeck and Dayton Jergens finished in eighth place with a time of 58.46.
Schmit, Chase Ackerman, Kuhlmann and Dallas Tisue finished the 4x200 in seventh place with a time of 1:40.51.
In the 4x400, Sauerbrei, Schares, Schmit and Shannon took home fourth with a time of 3:39.73.
Ian Buzynski, Kleitsch, Robert Lee and Daniel Platte finished off the 4x800 in fourth place with a time of 9:31.19.
The sprint medley team of Knight, Sauerbrei, Kane and Shannon took first place witha t ime of 1:40.04, just edging out second place Waterloo West.
In the distance medley, Tisue, Schares, Buzynski and Shannon finished in second with a time of 3:49.71.
The shuttle hurdle team of Harter, Bryce Zimmerman, Shannon and Logan Sauerbrei finished in fourth with a time of 1:14.97.
Harter nearly won the high jump, but finished in second place with a height o f5-06.00.
In the long jump, Traeton and Knight finished back-to-back with distances of 18-02.50 and 18-01.75, respectively.
Kuhlmann finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 34-09.00 and Hilsenbeck finished in 12th with a throw of 34-00.50.
The Warriors finished the meet in fifth place with 79 team points.