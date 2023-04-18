WATERLOO- With time to qualify for the Drake Relays running out, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys track and field team were looking to hit the “Blue Standard” times.
Starting with the 800 sprint medley, the Go-Hawk team of Austin Carter, Nolan Foster, Jameson Toma and Jack Wilson crossed the line in fourth place with a time of 1:42.21.
Austin Soldwisch battled throughout the 3200 and came in second place with a time of 10:23.10, four seconds behind first place.
Caden Kueker, Mekyver Hagarty, Sam Freese and Shaun Heidt ran the 4x800 in 9:12.62, which placed them fourth.
The shuttle hurdles saw Sam Roose, Toma, Marquis Olson and Zander Christensen place third with a time of 1:08.13.
In the distance medley, Ayden Hoffert, Roose, Sam Wilson and Jax Stafford come in fourth place with a time of 4:01.80.
The 4x200 team of Carter, Jude Landers, Foster and Carson Reznicek crossed the line in third place with a time of 1:35.89.
Asa Newsom broke the Blue Standard time of 14.80 in the 110 hurdles when he crossed the line in first place with a time of 14.68.
“It was a milestone I didn’t necessarily train for but it was nice to hit,” Newsom said. “It’ll be a blessing to come back to Drake Stadium and compete next week.”
Roose also ran in the hurdles and came in fifth with a time of 16.57.
Caleb Hoins came in third place in the 800 with a time of 1:01.92, just under a second behind first place.
Reznicek saw his name in the top five of the 200 where he finished in fourth place with a time of 24.30.
Newsom also edged out a win in the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.59.
After placing third in the 800, Hoins also placed third in the 1600, crossing the line in 4:44.44, three second behind first place.
The 4x100 team of Carter, Hoffert, Toma and Reznicek took fourth with a time of 45.40.
In the 4x400, Freese, Wilson, Foster and Newsom crossed the line in third place with a time of 3:29.90.
Jake Walker came close to the 54 foot Blue Standard in the shot put, but settled for first place with a throw of 52-05.00, four feet longer than second place.
Brody Williams also won the discus with a throw of 146-05 and Jackson Rodgers saw his name in fourth place with a throw of 137-08.
Roose continued his great long jump season with a fifth place finish with a leap of 19-08.75.
The Go-Hawks finished the meet in second place with 133 team points. Cedar Falls won the meet with 201 points.