WATERLOO — The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling teams dominated their brackets Friday morning and early afternoon in the Battle of Waterloo dual team tournament and will contend for their respective division's championship in Young Arena.
The Go-Hawk boys won the eight-team Sorensen Bracket, named after former Denver High School and Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Brandon Sorensen, who was inducted into the tournament's hall of fame this year.
W-SR, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by IAWrestle.com, defeated Waterloo Columbus, 57-16, in the opening round, and then took out Class 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield, 58-20, to make the bracket championship matchup. There, they defeated Osage, 54-17.
Meanwhile, the Huskies opened with a 60-20 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie. After the loss to the Go-Hawks, N-P dominated Charles City, 65-12, to take third place.
On the girls' side, the Go-Hawks opened their round-robin run in the Cassie Herkelman Bracket, named for the first girl to qualify for and win a match at the traditional state tournament, with a 48-6 drubbing of Independence. W-SR followed with a 42-18 win over North Scott, and took the trophy by edging Osage, 30-22.
The wins put the Go-Hawk boys in the championship pool on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. The other morning session winner, Don Bosco of the Barman/Miller Bracket, will join W-SR alongside the two evening session winners from Friday.
N-P was placed in Pool 3 for Saturday night, where they join Union of La Porte City and the two third-place teams from Friday night's session.
Meanwhile, the W-SR girls were to compete in the girls championship bracket with the Green Devils along with Megan Black Bracket top two Crestwood and Charles City.