On a hot and humid day that saw heat indexes reach 96 F, the Go-Hawk boys cross country team took third in Mason City.
Mason City finished with the top-three runners, but W-SR’s Caleb Hoins and Caden Kueker weren’t far behind, crossing the line fifth and sixth respectively. Hoins and Kueker ran times of 18:21 and 18:23.
Marshall Meyer was the next Go-Hawk finisher, coming in 13th place with a sub-19 minute time of 18:57.
Austin Soldwisch rounded out the top-20 with a 20th place finish running a time of 19:30.
To round out the top-five finishers for the Go-Hawks was Gavin Berry. Berry crossed the line with a time of 19:52.
Colin Knudson and Cyrus Leyda were the final two W-SR finishers. Knudson and Leyda finished in 37th and 52nd place respectively and ran times of 20:54 and 22:05.
W-SR placed third with 67 points, just five points behind second place Forest City and 33 points behind first place Mason City.
In the junior varsity 5K, Aiden Bridges was the highest placed runner with a sixth place finish. Bridges ran a time of 22:51.
Freshman runners Zander Christiansen and Lucas Geerts finished back-to-back in 13th and 14th place respectively. They ran times of 23:18 and 23:20.
Cooper Ridder and Wouter Reuling rounded out the scoring for the Go-Hawks. The two runners finished in 17th and 26th place respectively. Ridder and Reuling ran times of 23:57 and 24:38.
The junior varsity took third place with 74 points, 10 behind second place Newman Catholic.