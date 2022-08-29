The Go-Hawk defense had their work cut out for them against one of the top teams in 2A, Waukon, and their quarterback Noah Hatlan.
After the long touchdown run by Asa Newsom that put Waverly-Shell Rock up 7-0 early, W-SR’s Simon Ott came out of the game with an apparent wrist injury.
Ott is the Go-Hawk’s kicker and also one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have a next man up mentality,” defensive coordinator Austin Cole said. “When he [Ott] went down, obviously he is a great player on our defense. Our next outside linebacker did a great job. Robert Poyner did a great job filling in after coming out of concussion protocol. Developing depth is important throughout the week.”
In the first two possessions for the Indians, the Go-Hawks forced an interception by Sam Roose and a pooch punt.
Takeaways is an area that W-SR has been working on improving and they showed that in the game on Friday. W-SR had four interceptions to pair with two fumble recoveries. Roose and Jack Wilson each had one interception while Brayden Johnson ended the game with two.
“In 2020 we did not produce many takeaways,” Cole said. “Last year was the first with the takeaway belt. We call it that to stress that we have to takeaway the ball from the other team. Last year we had a significant increase in the takeaways. We take pictures and post them in the locker room and a wall of that. We are constantly talking about it and practicing that.”
Wilson’s interception may have been the key play of the game according to Cole. It came at the end of the first half when Waukon was driving down the field.
During that drive, the Indians converted four third downs and two fourth downs. The pass that Wilson intercepted was on the 5-yard line and would’ve made it a one possession game going into half time.
“Waukon is a really good team they have made it to the semifinals the last five years,” Cole said. “They are a really good team with a really good offense. On those third downs they were running really good routes and sometimes good offense beats good defense. That interception may have been the biggest play of the game. If they scored it would’ve been a single possession game and the momentum would’ve been with them instead of us.”
Head coach Mark Hubbard was happy with the defense and the adversity that they faced at the end of the half.
“When we held them to end the half that showed some guts,” Hubbard said. “We went through some adversity there, they kept getting conversions and after bending that entire time we didn’t break and I think that made us a better football team.”
The defense is anchored by three Go-Hawk seniors in Jake Walker, Newsom and McCrae Hagarty. The trio combined for 10.5 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and countless quarterback pressures.
“Jake Walker, McCrae and Asa are great players that are tough to block and they are really fast,” Cole said. “If any of those guys get a 1-on-1 it is an advantage to us because they are really tough to block. On offense if you get a hat on a hat then that's good, but not with those three.”
Although the opening game was dominated by defense, both Newsom and Cole believe that there is room to improve before next week against Crestwood.
“We need to keep getting better,” Cole said. “Out motto is process over prize. Our film showed a lot of areas that were good and areas that weren’t so good. Crestwood came off a good win over Decorah last week. We have to have a good week of practice and a good week of prep for a good game on Friday.”
As a defensive leader, Newsom believes the communication can improve as the season progresses.
”It was just week one kinks,” Newsom said. “Miscommunication things, things we can fix. We kept playing and battling. Our safeties and cornerbacks made some good plays down the line.”