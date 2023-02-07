Waverly- The lady Go-Hawks honored their seniors with a tough game against Gilbert.
The game started off as a tough, physical defensive battle and the Go-Hawks led 4-0 with Katelyn Eggena scoring all four points.
Over the next four minutes, Gilbert outscored Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1, but the improved defense kept W-SR in the game throughout the rest of the first quarter.
"Our kids understand the defensive things," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "Katelyn is a great rim protector and we've got some good on-ball defenders. I can't say enough about Sydney Bienemann chasing around their best player all night. It's a group effort and it takes all five of them to make it happen."
Gilbert's last second shot went in and out and the Go-Hawks led 10-7 after the first quarter.
Throughout the second quarter, W-SR struggled offensively, but maintained that strong defense to take a 14-13 lead with three to play in the half.
Gilbert was playing well above their 7-11 record coming into the game and the Tigers were ranked just a few weeks ago.
"They were ranked as soon as two weeks ago," Greg said. "They are 7-12 now, but dang they are a tough out. They've had a really tough schedule. It's senior night and our last chance to play at home and we want a good showing before a really tough game on Friday. It wasn't hard to get our girls up, I think that they understood the task at hand."
W-SR took a 19-16 lead at the break and Eggena led with eight points.
In the second half, Emma Thompson started to pick up the scoring while Eggena was getting double and tripled teamed in the post. Thompson has been playing well lately, scoring in double digits for the last two games.
"I think it's two-fold," Greg said. "People are really worried about Katelyn so they are doing a lot of things. Brenna is getting face guarded, people don't want to leave off of her, which means that your help is lacking and someone takes advantage of that. Emma has been that person. She's done great these last couple games and she's just starting to scratch at her potential."
By the end of the third quarter, Megan Heyer hit a big three to extend the Go-Hawk lead to 31-25 lead.
Brenna Bodensteiner started to take advantage of the officateing to reach the free throw line. Brenna hit seven of eight free throws in the final frame to up her point total in the game to 12.
W-SR's defense held in the final quarter and came away with the 49-37 victory over the Tigers.
The Go-Hawks sent their seniors out on top and Greg credits them to where W-SR basketball is today.
"Whether they played a lot of minutes or not, they're great kids," Greg said. "They've been great teammates and Go-Hawk basketball is better because these kids were a part of it."
The Go-Hawks will face off against rival Decorah on Friday to conclude their regular season.
