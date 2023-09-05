ELDRIDGE - Week two for the Go-Hawks was another tough test as they saw the Lancers of North Scott.
In the opening possession of the game, North Scott’s Kyler Gerardy found Cash Bowe for a passing touchdown to close the eight-play drive and put the Lancers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
After the Go-Hawks went three and out, Gerardy led North Scott down the field once again and he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Fox. With the point after sailing through the uprights, Waverly-Shell Rock trailed 14-0 with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
Wesley Hubbard threw his first interception of the season on the ensuing possession, but the Go-Hawk defense buckled down and forced a three and out from North Scott.
Both teams traded punts after that, but early in the second quarter, Gerardy found Fox for the second time on the night, this time from 44-yards to put the Go-Hawks in a deep 21-0 hole.
W-SR’s offense finally found some footing on the following possession and they marched 85 yards in 11 plays, culminating in a touchdown pass from Hubbard to Gavin Stockdale from five yards away. Andrew Mohan drilled the PAT to cut the lead to 21-7.
The final three possessions of the first half were a back-and-forth affair with both teams finding the end zone each time, with North Scott finding paydirt twice.
First was Gerardy who used his shifty legs to rush in from 26-yards out to put North Scott ahead 28-7.
On the first play of the next drive, Hubbard threw a bomb to Benny Ramker for a 73-yard touchdown pass and Mohan’s kick was good to cut the lead to 28-14.
Gerardy wasted no time in making up the points as on the first play of the Lancer’s drive, he found a receiver for a 67-yard touchdown pass and North Scott led 35-14 at halftime.
W-SR received the second half kickoff and Hubbard was able to find Ramker for the second time on the night, this time from 65-yards to cut the lead to 35-21.
The first North Scott player not named Gerardy scored on the following possession and it was Jerrod Lee who carried it in from four yards away and the Lancers got their lead back up to 21, 42-21.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hubbard found Cole Marsh in the endzone from 22-yards, Marsh’s first receiving touchdown of his career and Mohan’s kick was good to put the Go-Hawks closer, 42-28.
After that, Gerardy broke free for a 70-yard touchdown rush to put the Lancer ahead 49-28.
The Lancers closed the game with an eight-yard touchdown run from Robert Palmer in the final minutes of the game and North Scott went on to win 56-28.
The loss puts W-SR at 0-2 on the season, but the two losses have no impact on the playoffs due to them being non-district games.
The Go-Hawks will host Bondurant-Farrar on Friday to close their non-district schedule.
School Records
Benny Ramker’s two touchdown receptions tied a school record for receiving touchdowns in a game. In the history of W-SR football, 15 players (now 16) have caught two touchdowns in a game. Most recently, Joey McNally and Jackson Little each caught two touchdown passes in a 2016 game versus West Delaware.
Wesley Hubbard threw for four touchdowns on Friday night, which tied the school record for single game touchdown passes. Jake Velky threw for four touchdowns in a 2014 game versus Crestwood.
The single game receiving record was set in 1991 by Matt Waller. His total was 181 in a game against Oelwein. On Friday, Benny Ramker caught 4 passes for 180 yards, which was one yard short of the record.
Team Stat Leaders
Passing
W-SR
Wesley Hubbard: 8-19, 219 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception
North Scott
Kyler Gerardy: 16-18, 341 yards, 4 touchdowns
Rushing
W-SR
Ethan Bibler: 12 attempts for 89 yards
Kael Dewey: 10 rushes for 38 yards
Wesley Hubbard: 6 rushes for 22 yards
North Scott
Kyler Gerardy: 12 rushes for 122 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jerrod Lee: 14 rushes for 72 yards, 1 touchdown
Robert Palmer: 4 rushes for 42 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving
W-SR
Benny Ramker: 4 catches for 180 yards, 2 touchdowns
Cole Marsh: 1 catch for 22 yards, 1 touchdown
Gavin Stockdale: 1 catch for 5 yards, 1 touchdown
North Scott
Cash Bowe: 6 catches for 138 yards, 1 touchdown
Hunter Fox: 4 catches for 121 yards, 2 touchdowns
Defense
W-SR
Cole Thompson: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFLs
North Scott
Luke Belken: 8 tackles, 1 TFL
Owen Jordahl: 8 tackles
Line Score
North Scott................ 14 21 14 7 — 56
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 0 14 7 7 — 28