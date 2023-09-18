CLEAR LAKE - Waverly-Shell Rock football closed their tough non-district schedule with a bout against Clear Lake.
Over the first nine minutes of the game, it was a defensive battle until the Go-Hawks went on a nine-play, 24 yard drive that resulted in a 42-yard field goal make from Andrew Mohan, giving W-SR the 3-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first.
The Lions responded at the start of the second quarter with the first touchdown of the game, a 31-yard reverse run from Sam Dodge. After the point after attempt from Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake led 7-3.
Near the end of the first half, Titan Schmitt found the endzone from 12 yards out on the ground and after the PAT, the Lions took a 14-3 lead into the break.
To start the second half, Clear Lake got the ball and went on a long 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown rush from Cael Stephany at the goaline to put the Lions up 21-3.
W-SR responded in a big way on the following drive. Ethan Bibler found a hole and rushed 70-yards for a touchdown. Mohan drilled the PAT and the Go-Hawks cut the lead to 21-10 with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter.
Early in the final quarter, Wesley Hubbard rushed the ball in from seven yards out and the Go-Hawks got risky with a two-point conversion. Hubbard was able to find Benny Ramker open and the lead was cut down to just three, 21-18.
The Lions responded with a monster 13-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 23-yard touchdown rush from Schmitt and Clear Lake extended their lead back to 10, 28-18.
It took just four plays for W-SR to respond after Hubbard found Ramker for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The converted PAT put the Go-Hawks within three once again, 28-25.
The onside kick was recovered by the Lions and they beat W-SR 28-25.
The loss puts W-SR at 0-4 on the season as they start district play next week.
Stat Leaders
Passing
W-SR
Wesley Hubbard: 7-10, 109 yards, 1 touchdown
Clear Lake
Cael Stephany: 3-5, 63 yards
Jaxson McIntire: 1-2, 19 yards
Rushing
W-SR
Ethan Bibler: 15 rushes for 124 yards, 1 touchdown
Wesley Hubbard: 13 rushes for 37 yards, 1 touchdown
Clear Lake
Titan Schmitt: 19 rushes for 98 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jaxson McIntire: 11 rushes for 62 yards
Sam Dodge: 6 rushes for 48 yards, 1 touchdown
Cael Stephany: 11 rushes for 40 yards, 1 touchdown
Defense
W-SR
Cole Thompson: 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss
Ethan Bibler: 11 tackles
Caden Hotz: 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Clear Lake
Jake Trenary: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss
Caden Cavett: 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Line Score
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 3 0 7 15 — 25
Clear Lake.................. 0 14 7 7 — 28