Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.