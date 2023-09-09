WAVERLY - For the third week in-a-row, the Waverly-Shell Rock football team had a tough non-district matchup. This time they hosted Bondurant-Farrar.
While the Go-Hawks did start with the ball on Friday night, their drive ended at midfield after a turnover on downs.
It didn't take long for the Bluejays to make an impact on the scoreboard after Titus Cram found a hole and carried it in from 45-yards out to find the endzone and give B-F the 7-0 lead after the point after attempt was good.
After receiving the punt following a three-and-out from the Go-Hawks, the Bluejays went marching down the field on a six-play, 43-yard drive which culminated in Caleb Moore finding the endzone on a wildcat keeper. Cole Thompson blocked the kick to make it 13-0 B-F with 4:40 to play in the first quarter.
Camden Kramer was able to get his hands on a loose ball to give the Go-Hawks the ball back near midfield.
During the following offensive possession, Wesley Hubbard was strip-sacked and Parker Ernst was able to scoop and score the ball from 54-yards. The PAT was good, giving B-F the 20-0 lead.
To end the first quarter, Hubbard was able to find Benny Ramker for a first down, but the drive stalled to start the second quarter which resulted in a punt.
Cram found a hole for a 50-yard rush and two plays later, he was able to find Reed Pfaltzgraff for a 54-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and the Bluejays extended their lead to 27-0 with 8:44 left in the half.
After another three-and-out from the home team, it only took two plays for B-F to find the endzone yet again, this time a seven-yard touchdown rush from Moore. With the converted PAT, the Bluejays enacted the running clock, a 35-0 lead, with 6:16 left in the first half.
On the following drive for the Go-Hawks, a personal foul on the Bluejays pushed the start of the drive to midfield and Ethan Bibler helped move W-SR's offense down the field. A facemask pushed the ball even further, near the redzone, and Hubbard was able to find the endzone on the ground on a naked bootleg rush from seven-yards away. Andrew Mohan drilled the PAT and W-SR cut the lead to 35-7 at the break.
B-F received the second half kickoff and wasted no time in making up the touchdown. Just three plays into the drive, Jordan Rial found Pfaltzgraff on a 48-yard, play-action pass. The PAT was no good and the Bluejays led 41-7.
Five plays into the ensuing drive for W-SR, Hubbard attempted an RPO pass, but Pfaltzgraff read it perfectly and picked it off. With just the stadium lights and 42 yards between him and the endzone, he found paydirt to extend the lead to 48-7 after the converted PAT.
Hubbard threw his second interception on the next drive and five plays later, Cole Miller drove the final nail in the coffin with an eight-yard touchdown rush to put B-F ahead 55-7 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter and the second-stringers in the game, Mason Hinrichs was able to get his hands on a fumble. On the ensuing possession, Caleb Schipper was able to find Gehrig Tibbitts for a 36-yard touchdown pass, but the touchdown was called back due to a penalty and the Bluejays went on to win 55-7.
The sheer number of athletes for B-F was overwhelming for the Go-Hawks on Friday night and it just wasn't W-SR's night.
"They're a good football team," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "They might be the best team that we've seen. You can't take anything away from them. They have some great players that can do some special things. There are some dominant football players out there.
"For our guys, we struggled out there tonight. There's a number of things that we have to do better. We will be back on film tomorrow and get better from there."
The Go-Hawks are now 0-3 on the season, all non-district games, and they will close their district schedule next Friday in an away game against Clear Lake.
Stat Leaders
Passing
W-SR
Wesley Hubbard: 4-14, 31 yards, 2 interceptions
Bondurant-Farrar
Jordan Rial: 6-10, 148 yards, 1 touchdown
Titus Cram: 1-1, 46 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing
W-SR
Ethan Bibler: 17 rushes for 78 yards
Kael Dewey: 5 rushes for 31 yards
Wesley Hubbard: 8 rushes for 3 yards, 1 touchdown
Bondurant-Farrar
Titus Cram: 8 rushes for 135 yards, 1 touchdown
Blake Guthrie: 3 rushes for 28 yards
Caleb Moore: 4 rushes for 17 yards, 2 touchdowns
Cole Miller: 3 rushes for 15 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving
W-SR
Benny Ramker: 3 catches for 21 yards
Gavin Stockdale: 1 catch for 10 yards
Bondurant-Farrar
Reed Pfaltzgraff: 5 catches for 166 yards, 2 touchdowns
Cole Miller: 1 catch for 25 yards
Defense
W-SR
Cole Thompson: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 blocked kick
Sam Wilson: 5 tackles
Mason Hinrichs, Camden Kramer: 1 fumble recovery each
Bondurant-Farrar
Titus Cram: 8 tackles
Parker Ernst: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Reed Pfaltzgraff: 1 tackle, 1 interception return for a touchdown
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 0 7 0 0 - 7
Bondurant-Farrar....... 10 15 20 0 - 55