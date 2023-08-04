August heat, it can only mean one thing.
Football is back and the Go-Hawks were taking full advantage of it.
This last week, Waverly-Shell Rock football held a camp for seventh to 12th graders to start honing in on the techniques needed for the upcoming season.
"Five or six years ago, we started to combine the seventh and eighth graders with our older guys," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "Next week we have our third through sixth grade camp for three nights. There's about 170 kids here this week. All the middle school and high school coaches are here as well. With 21 coaches and over 170 kids, theres a lot happening here."
Combining the middle schoolers with the high schoolers allows Hubbard's staff to not only plant the seeds of the style of play that the Go-Hawks play, but it is also an opportunity for the younger players to see the big picture and the future of the program.
"I think the biggest thing is that they see that they're a part of something bigger," Hubbard said. "Hopefully it helps create the vision of what's ahead of them. And for our older guys, to give back to them and be a part of their life too."
The night started off with all players stretching together and coach Hubbard explaining what it takes to be an "elite teammate." After the huddle was broken, players, coaches and trainers split up into positional drills.
On the far south end of the field, the heartbeat of the 2023 W-SR football team, the offensive line, was working on double team and pull blocking.
Four of the five spots up front are returning for the Go-Hawk offense and the weight room was their second home during the offseason.
"We are returning a lot of our offensive line this season," Hubbard said. "They've made a big jump in the weight room and we are really excited about them."
After taking the snaps last season, senior Cole Marsh is undergoing a transition into a gadget player that will be tough to defend, anywhere on the field.
"Cole is really primed for a big year," Hubbard said. "Hopefully he's a guy that the other team finds hard to defend, wherever we play him. Whether that's at quarterback, or he's a receiver or a tight end, wherever we play him. Now he's going to be playing some defense too. From outside linebacker, to defensive end, or at corner. He's just so athletic, we don't have just one spot for him."
The offense will be seeing a lot of new faces after the graduation of McCrae Hagarty, Asa Newsom, Tyler Gayer and Simon Ott from just the backfield. The quartet also combined for 2,700 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground.
Hubbard is confident in his offense, especially the experienced offensive line, and some other players that will get their shot.
"Those guys are always going to be hard to replace," Hubbard said. "They're great players and great young men. But we think it all starts at the offensive line. Having four of the five line starters back is going to create some opportunities for some guys, that's for sure."
The Go-Hawks open their season against defending 4A state champion, Xavier, at home on Aug. 25.