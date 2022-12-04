Waverly- It was one of the tougher tests to begin the season for Waverly-Shell Rock.
Waverly- It was one of the tougher tests to begin the season for Waverly-Shell Rock.
The top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints (3-0) and Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) started off the game tied at 2-2 after Katelyn Eggena put in a post move.
In the middle of the first quarter, the Go-Hawks took its first lead of the game, 8-4 behind four points from Eggena and two from Emma Thompson and Brenna Bodensteiner.
The Saints full-court press forced turnovers that turned into points, giving it the 10-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Xavier started to find the bottom of the basket behind the arc, taking a 17-13 early in the second quarter. The Go-Hawks weren't going away though, closing the gap to 21-20 late in the quarter.
A last second layup gave the Saints a 24-20 lead going into halftime. Eggena went into half with six points, Bodensteiner had four, Thompson had five and Lindsey Overmann had five as well.
The second half started off slow for both teams, but Eggena knocked down back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 24-24. The Saints caught fire from behind the arc and started to pull away, 35-28. Going into the final frame, the Go-Hawks trailed 41-36 after trading baskets to end the quarter.
With 5 minutes left in the game, Xavier took a 48-41 lead after sinking a pair of free throws. Libby Fandel upped her point total to 17 after extending the Saint lead to 52-45.
W-SR would go on to lose by a score of 56-47 to start the season 1-1.
Fandel led all scorers with 21 points. Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 17 points and Overmann finished second with 10.
