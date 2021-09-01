Last fall, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls cross-country team qualified for the Class 3A state meet, and the Go-Hawks turned in an impressive 11th-place finish.
They hope to have similar results in 2021, though they will be without the likes of Emma Hoins, Ali Christensen and Carly Steiert.
However, W-SR returns six letter winners, including five starters that ran at the state meet. Sophomore Sydney Bochmann took 18th in Fort Dodge in 20 minutes, 5.5 seconds. Classmates Brenna Bodensteiner and Ramey Dahlquist placed 61st and 80th, respectively. Junior Kyla Foy finished 81st and sophomore Cece Jerome took 103rd. Senior Leah Cherry also is back.
“(We are a) very young team that has a lot of high-level experience,” said Go-Hawks coach Jason Milke, who is entering his seventh season at the helm of the program. “We want to really focus on our pack running and keep our girls together as they run.”
Milke, who will be assisted by Jesse Heying, said Decorah will be tough to beat this season. The Vikings placed first as a team at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet last season, while the Go-Hawks took second.
W-SR is ranked No. 10 in the Iowa High School Track and Field/Cross-Country Coaches Assocaition’s preseason rankings. Bochmann is ranked No. 16 in the 3A individual rankings.
“We have high expectations of doing well in (the) conference and (we are) hoping to try and get as many girls to state as we can,” Milke said.
Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Go-Hawks return two state qualifiers from a year ago in seniors Nick Kepford and Andrew Cummer. Kepford placed 70th in 17:37.5, while Cummer took 80th in 17:43.4. W-SR also returns senior Jack Beam, and juniors Caleb Hoins and Caden Kueker. Salem Bird and Gabe Holden also are back.
“We return a lot of experience with five of the seven varsity runners from last year,” said Go-Hawks coach Kevin Kueker, who is entering his 16th season as coach of the program. “Those five were also on the team that qualified for state two years ago. We have some new guys coming out, along with several returning JV gus that’ll compete for the other two varsity spots.”
Kevin Kueker believes Decorah and Charles City will challenge for the conference title this fall. W-SR is ranked No. 15 in the IATC’s preseason rankings.
“Decorah reloads each year,” he said. “Charles City had some individuals do well during track and have some incoming freshmen that did well as eighth graders.
“We’ll take it one meet at a time. We’ve been knocking on the door to win conference and have the pieces to do it. After being placed in a tough state-qualifying meet last fall and just missing qualifying as a team, the guys are hungry to get the team to state again.”