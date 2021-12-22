The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball coaching staff were rather festive on the bench.
As Tuesday was the last day of class before the Christmas holiday break, Greg Bodensteiner and his assistants — as well as several members of the student section — were wearing holiday sweaters for the game against Crestwood in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. Bodensteiner himself had a red top that had a portrait of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer while patrolling the sideline.
While the statistics may have resembled the Christmas garments worn, the Go-Hawks in the end were able to go into the intermission of the winter sports season with a nice Northeast Iowa Conference victory. The seventh-ranked Go-Hawks (Class 4A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) downed Crestwood, 57-27, to improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Bodensteiner said his squad got off to a good start, though it was slow, as the score was 7-6 with 4 minutes elapsed in the game.
“We set the tone with our pressure and transition offense,” Bodensteiner said. “Morgan Aikey hit a couple of shots early for us.
“The goal tonight was to try to get a (big) lead and give some kids an opportunity (to play), and we tried some different things at the end of the first half. We tried playing our two bigs (Katelyn Eggena and Emma Thompson) together and some different rotations. It was good for us to get that opportunity.”
Trinidee Moore led the Go-Hawks with 14 points on 5 for 9 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, while Aikey added 11 with 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 4 out of 9 overall. Eggena pitched in nine, while Thompson and Brenna Bodensteiner each scored six.
Moore said her squad knew it was going to be a contest where W-SR was wanting to work on their game and strategy against the Cadets (1-6, 1-2),
“We used it as an opportunity to improve,” Moore said. “We knew that (Christmas) break didn’t start until we finished this game. I think we played well.”
Greg Bodensteiner said Moore has been consistent in her scoring, pointing out she notched 26 against Dubuque Hempstead a few weeks ago at Loras College.
“She’s getting us 10, 12, 14 points every night,” he said. “It’s nice to have her consistency. She’s done a really good job of just handling the ball and getting us organized.”
He also commended Aikey’s early sharpshooting.
“She’s shot it pretty well this year, not as well as she can, but it was good to see her get a few to go in in one night,” Bodensteiner said. “Hopefully it’ll be a confidence builder for her going forward.”
W-SR shot 20 for 57 from the floor for 35.1%, including 3 for 13 from behind the arc. However, Crestwood managed just 8 for 35 in field goals, for 22.9%, and made only 1 of 7 from long range.
Olivia Ollendick led the Cadets with 10 points on 4 for 11 shooting. No one else had more than four for Crestwood.
Bodensteiner believes the Go-Hawks are doing well on the defensive end of the floor.
“We’ve got some things that we need to get better at offensively,” he said. “We missed a bunch of easy shots. It’s a little bit of slow down and finish, a little bit of finish strong, but those are all things that I think we can address and get a little bit better at.
“We haven’t shot it great, but that’s not necessarily where we’re at our best. I think second half of the season here, we can take a little bit of time that we’ve been investing on the defensive end early on and maybe get more shots up in practice. Our practices will change a little bit, too, with the intensity — not right coming out of the break — but we’ll start doing a lot more shooting, a lot less contact stuff. I think it’ll come along.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 57, CRESTWOOD 27
Crestwood………6 2 7 12 — 27
Waverly-SR……19 14 12 12 — 57
Crestwood: Olivia Ollendick 4-11 2-3 10, Brylee Ruppert 0-4 4-4 4, Erica Ollendick 1-2 2-2 4, Tara Koshatka 1-2 0-0 3, Britain Ferrie 1-8 0-0 2, Cameran Moellers 1-1 0-0 2, Bree Rogne 0-1 2-3 2, Maddy Ollendieck 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Mannery 0-4 0-0 0, Kaylee Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 8-35 10-12 27.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Trinidee Moore 5-9 4-5 14, Morgan Aikey 4-9 0-0 11, Katelyn Eggena 3-6 3-3 9, Brenna Bodensteiner 3-7 0-1 6, Emma Thompson 2-4 2-5 6, Annika Behrends 2-6 0-0 4, Sydney Bienemann 0-1 4-6 4, Macy Smith 1-9 0-0 2, Lindsey Overmann 0-4 1-4 1, Keiri Holmquist 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Betts 0-0 0-0 0, Malaika Mwangi 0-0 0-0 0, Sally Gade 0-1 0-0 0, totals 20-57 14-24 57.
3-point goals: Crestwood 1-7 (Koshatka 1-1), W-SR 3-13 (Aikey 3-5); Rebounds: Crestwood 21 (Ferrie 9, Ruppert 5, Moellers 3), W-SR 37 (Behrends 9, Moore 5, Smith 4, Eggena 4); Offensive rebounds: Crestwood 4 (Ferrie 2, Ruppert 1, Ollendieck 1), W-SR 18 (Behrends 7, Smith 2, Bienemann 2, Thompson 2); Assists: Crestwood 3 (O. Ollendick 2, Mannery 1), W-SR 17 (Moore 4, Smith 4, Aikey 3); Steals: Crestwood 3 (O. Ollendick 1, Ruppert 1, E. Ollendick 1), W-SR 11 (Moore 3, Smith 3, five with 1); Blocks: Crestwood 3 (Ferrie 2, Ruppert 1), W-SR 2 (Eggena 1, Thompson 1); Turnovers: Crestwood 20, W-SR 6; Fouled out: none.