CEDAR FALLS — The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team took five first-place finishes along with five runners-up out of 14 participants at the Cedar Falls JV and Girls Tournament Monday at Cedar Falls High School.
All participants were grouped in four-wrestler pools and wrestled round-robin to determine the places in each bracket.
Eva Diaz (G-6), Eva Heise (G-14), Kailey Hervol (G-19), Kiara Djoumessi (G-20) and Haidyn Snyder (G-24) all took golds while Amber Hoth (G-1), Lilly Stough (G-13), Alli Seegers (G-21), Mary Carolus (G-30) and Madison Hinrichs (G-31) all placed second in their groups.
Diaz, a defending Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state champion, pinned her first two opponents — Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel in 1:32 and Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson in 26 seconds — and finished her day with a 15-0 tech fall over Osage’s Jalynn Goodale.
Heise stuck all three of her opponents. Two of them just missed surviving a minute against Heise — Osage’s Annaliese Arciniega and Crestwood’s Odessa Nibbelink were pinned in 59 seconds each — while Piper Bartmess, of Ames, was dispatched in 1:17.
Hervol also went 3 for 3 in stoppages. She had mat slaps against Maggie Wagner of Anamosa in 2:50, Meagan Schoppe of Ames in 54 seconds, and Ella Pitz of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 35 seconds.
Djoymessi began her evening with a 1:51 pin of Rachel Bane of Vinton-Shellsburg, followed by a 33-second stick of Sydney Muller of Osage. Her last match was a 14-2 major decision against Dakota Whitman, of Independence.
Snyder had two pins sandwiching a decision. She earned a fall in 1:17 over Leah Stagg, of Ames, a 2-1 decision against New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Ali Russler, and a 1-minute stick of C.F.’s McKenzie Adair.
Hoth took her first two matches of the afternoon with a 3-2 decision against Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut and a 2:42 pin over Carly Hefel of Senior, but Greta Goodman, of Ames, took the finale in 1:30.
Stough had pins in her first and third matches in her group, besting Chyann Bullerman-Yu, of Crestwood, in 1:17 and Bailey Cox, of NH/TV, in 1:41. However, Ava Scranton, of Anamosa, took the second-rounder with a 5-3 decision.
Seegers took second place despite going 1-2 in her group. She lost her first two matches with a 5-4 decision against Rayleigh Stander, of Vinton-Shellsburg, and a 3:53 pin against Leslie Graves, of North Fayette Valley. She won her final match against Kyra Butikofer, of Crestwood, with a 1:42 pin, and tiebreakers put her in second.
Carolus had a pair of decisions go her way, 3-0 against Addison Schenker of Osage and 4-2 over Postville’s Gabby Garcia, but St. Ansgar’s Kloey Dowse pinned her in 1:05 to take the group.
G-31 only had three girls, so Hinrichs had a first-round bye. In Round 2, she lost, 3-1, to Rachel Eddy of Independence, but bounced back to defeat Emma Spreicher, of Sumner-Fred, in 1:40.
Youngblut, Wapsie’s only female entrant in the tournament, wound up fourth in G-1. After the 3-2 loss to Hoth, she fell to Goodman in 2 minutes and Hefel in overtime, 6-2.
Pitz was one of eight Cougars to participate in the girls side of the Tiger tournament. She was in third in G-31, also falling to Eddy in 21 seconds.
Meanwhile, Sumner-Fred had two runner-up finishes in Cameryn Judisch (G-9) and Sasha Gitch (G-10). Judisch fell in her first match of the day to Osage’s Madison Swenson in 2:34, but won her other two bouts, a 13-2 major decision over Kinze Shea, of Crestwood, and a 1:50 pin against Cedar Falls’ Kara Fluhr.
Gitch won her first two matches, a 1:01 pin of Crestwood’s Sierra Hansmeier and a 2-0 decision against Katelyn Johnston of Osage. However, Destiny Krum, of East Buchanan, recorded a pin in 1:52 to take the group.
For Denver, the Cyclones sent two girls to the tournament, and Chloe Bloker won the G-18 group. She dropped a 1-0 decision to Sumner-Fred’s Kenzlei Steffen, but then won the last two bouts by pin, 50 seconds against C.F.’s Anna Johnson and 3:30 over Payton Ruppert, of Crestwood.
Steffen wound up in fourth place after losing to Ruppert, 1-0, in Round 2, and in a tiebreaker in the final round, 3-1, to Johnson.
Meanwhile, Ana Matthias went 0-3 in G-17, falling to Kamryn Faas, of Ames, in 36 seconds, Anabelle Hernandez, of Vinton-Shellsburg, in 1:22, and Claire Koester, of North Fayette Valley, in 3:46.