WAVERLY- With the best weather in weeks on Monday morning, the Northeast Iowa Conference golf meet took place at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
The par 70 home course was no sweat for W-SR's Brenna Bodensteiner as she walked away with a medalist score of 79 (+9) to beat out New Hampton's Lauren Nuss 81 (+11).
Mady Mummelthei finished the meet in fourth place with a 96 (+26) and Dayna Westendorf entered the clubhouse in seventh place with a 98 (+28).
Kyleigh Lindner and Brittney Bodensteiner rounded out the top five scorers for the Go-Hawks with scores of 109 (+39) and 113 (+43).
Overall, the Go-Hawks finished the meet in second place with a team score of 382, just three strokes behind first place New Hampton's 379.