Team

From left: Alivia Bixby, Bailey Folkerts, Lilly Stough, Eva Heise, Mary Carolus and Keiri Holmquist pose with the second place trophy after the match.

 Photo from W-SR girls rugby Facebook page

Des Moines- In just the third year of the Waverly-Shell Rock girls rugby club, the Go-Hawks went into the state tournament with a perfect 10-0 record and the number one ranking. 

Coming into the state tournament, sophomore Lily Stough was tied for third with 15 tries with Keiri Holmquist in fifth with 12 tries and Alivia Bixby was tied for ninth with nine tries. 