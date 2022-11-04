Des Moines- In just the third year of the Waverly-Shell Rock girls rugby club, the Go-Hawks went into the state tournament with a perfect 10-0 record and the number one ranking.
Coming into the state tournament, sophomore Lily Stough was tied for third with 15 tries with Keiri Holmquist in fifth with 12 tries and Alivia Bixby was tied for ninth with nine tries.
Eva Heise came into the tournament as the tackle leader with 48 solo tackles. Bailey Folkerts was fourth in the state with 21 conversions while Josie Smith was sixth with 13 and Bixby was ninth with three.
In the first match of the tournament against Des Moines Rosevelt, the Go-Hawks took care of business, winning 38-0.
The semifinal round was much tougher for W-SR as it faced off against Indianola. The Go-Hawks persevered with a 24-14 win to move on to the state finals against Cedar Falls.
In the finals, it was exactly what a great rugby match should be, pure grit and tenacity. The Tigers were able to squeak out a tight 12-7 victory and claim the state rugby title.
The Go-Hawks finished its season with a 12-1 record as well as multiple players receiving tournament honors.
Stough was selected as the state tournament most valuable player. Bixby and Mary Carolus were honored with Iowa Youth Rugby Association honorable mention, which includes the top-21 players.
Folkerts and Eva Heise was named to the All-State team, which includes the top-14 players and Stough was named to the Elite team, which is the top-seven players.