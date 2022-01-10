DECORAH — The Class 4A No. 7 (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team was in a close battle with Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah Friday night until the final 8 minutes.
Tied at halftime at 27 and taking a 32-29 lead after three quarters, the Go-Hawks utilized an 18-5 fourth to pull away from the Vikings, 50-34, at Decorah High School. The win gives W-SR sole possession of the NEIC lead halfway through the conference slate.
W-SR girls basketball coach Greg Bodensteiner called the contest an “extremely competitive game” despite the final score.
“We went in at halftime not really sure we had any answers,” Bodensteiner said. “They were really good offensively, better than what we’re used to. We don’t like to give up that many points in a half.
“We adjusted our game plan a little bit, and our kids did a really, really good job defensively executing our plan, and we were able to really limit their scoring.
“We got comfortable, and some shots started to go in.”
The Go-Hawks (9-2 overall, 5-0 NEIC) shot 51.2% from the floor on the night — 21 for 41 — including 4 of 15 from 3-point range while holding Decorah (6-4, 3-1) to just 33.3%, or 13 of 39, shooting.
Bodensteiner said that in the final frame, the Go-Hawks continued with their defensive game plan and hit some shots early to get the momentum going.
“Once we hit a couple of perimeter shots, it opened things up a little bit,” he said. “We got a couple steals, we were able to make some things happen in transition, and as they had to press a little more offensively, they were getting shots up a little faster, giving the ball back to us, and it allowed us to play a little bit more in an open court, and we took advantage of that in the fourth quarter.”
Katelyn Eggena led W-SR with 14 points and seven rebounds, making 7 of her 10 field goal attempts. Trinidee Moore followed with 11 along with three assists, and Annika Behrends chipped in 10 with four dimes and two steals. Morgan Aikey also had five helpers and six boards.
Bodensteiner said Eggena had a solid game on Friday with her presence inside.
“It was really a lot for them to be concerned about,” Bodensteiner said. “It put a lot of effort to try to defend her.”
He added that Moore’s 3 for 6 from 3-point range sparked the Go-Hawks’ run, and Behrends was able to scrap for her points.
The Vikings were led by Yazmeen Whitsitt’s 15 points and seven rebounds. Bryar Duwe added 10 points with five boards and four assists.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 50, DECORAH 34
Waverly-SR…15 12 5 18 — 50
Decorah………14 13 2 5 — 34
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 7-10, 0-0 14, Trinidee Moore 4-8 0-0 11, Annika Behrends 4-7 2-2 10, Macy Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Emma Thompson 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan Aikey 1-4 0-0 3, Lindsey Overmann 0-0 2-4 2, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-5 0-1 2, Ellie Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 21-41 4-7 50
Decorah: Yazmeen Whitsitt 5-10 2-2 15, Bryar Duwe 4-10 1-1 10, Kylie O’Hara 3-6 0-0 6, Haley Gossman 1-10 0-2 3, Sami Mount 0-2 0-0 0, Brynn Storhoff 0-1 0-0 0, totals 13-39 3-5 34
3-point goals: W-SR 4-15 (Moore 3-6, Aikey 1-4), Decorah 5-19 (Whitsitt 3-8, Duwe 1-4, Gossman 1-4); Rebounds: W-SR 24 (Eggena 7, Aikey 6, Moore 3), Decorah 25 (Whitsitt 7, Duwe 5, Storhoff 4); Offensive rebounds: W-SR 7 (Eggena 2, two with 1, 3 dead ball), Decorah 8 (Mount 2, Gossman 2, four with 1); Assists: W-SR 16 (Aikey 5, Behrends 4, Moore 3), Decorah 8 (Duwe 4, Gossman 2, two with 1); Steals: W-SR 10 (Behrends 2, Smith 2, Eggena 2), Decorah 9 (Gossman 4, Storhoff 3, two with 1); Blocked shots: W-SR 1 (Eggena), Decorah 3 (Gossman 3); Turnovers: W-SR 15, Decorah 14; Fouled out: Gossman