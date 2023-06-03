DES MOINES - Championship Saturday is a day where dreams are realized.
It's also a day where hopes and dreams are dashed.
For the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team, it was a day that they could take the 2-1 advantage against Dallas Center-Grimes in the rubber match of the past three state championship games, including Saturday's game.
The first 10 minutes of the game was a defensive battle with neither team able to get a shot on net.
By the time the water break came and went, it was still 0-0 after W-SR keeper, Katelyn Eggena, made some amazing saves in all manners to keep the score tied.
Reminiscent of the game a year prior, the Mustangs got on the board first off a rebound that just missed the outstretched hands of Eggena to give DC-G the 1-0 lead with 18:30 left in the first half.
Over the following 10 minutes, the Go-Hawks were able to make some good runs on net, but the ball was never able to find string.
With five minutes till half, the ball scooted across the Mustang goal line, but the equalizer never was able to cross that line and the game went into halftime 1-0.
Early in the second half, DC-G extended their lead with a chip shot at the top of the box that was mere inches away from Eggena's outstretched hands and the Mustangs led 2-0 with 35 minutes to play.
By the water break, the physicality turned up a notch, but the offensive chances for the Go-Hawks went the other way and they trailed 2-0 with just 20 minutes left in the season.
As the seconds wound off the scoreboard, teammates embraced, tears were shed and coaches hugged. The clock hit triple zeros to signal the end of the 2023 soccer season with DC-G finishing as the 2A champions with W-SR falling 2-0.
"We knew that DC-G was going to be a great team," head coach Scott Schara said. "We played them earlier in the year and played them the last couple of years. Props to them, great team today, and they were the better team today. I'm just proud of our group. One of the most special groups that I've ever coached."
This was the fifth straight appearance for the Go-Hawks in the title game and they are building a dynasty that could reach the decade mark for longevity.
"I just told them that they needed to leave everything on the field," Schara said. "I can't be more proud of our program and to be a part of it. I told someone from the state that I'm just proud of our school, proud of who we are and when we show up, I think that we give it our best."
The senior class of Keiri Holmquist, Gabby Baumhover, Anna Stromberg, Lindsey Overmann and Alli Seegers saw their freshman season cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they made up for it with a career record of 55-5, three state title appearances and one state championship.
"They are a really special group," Schara said. "I'm glad that they got one championship. To get to three of these and play unbelievably great teams like that, I can't be more proud."
Like the rest of the senior class, Stromberg had 24 hours after the final horn against Pella on Friday to come to grips with Saturday being the final time that they would be wearing a Go-Hawk logo on their chest.
"I honestly don't think that it's hit me yet," Stromberg said. "I actually think it's hitting me right now during this interview hearing those words. I cannot be any more thankful for the past three years playing in a Go-Hawk jersey. I love everyone around me, the coaches, the support, the cheering section and everything that they've done to support us."
Stromberg, along with Anaka and Addie Ott, were named to the 2A All-Tournament team comprised of the best players during the state meet.
"I mean, it's really special and I'm glad that I worked for it," Stromberg said. "It means a lot and I'm thankful for the teammates next to me that helped me because I wouldn't be where I'm at without them."
Coach Schara reflected on what makes the 2023 W-SR girls soccer team special.
"They are so close," Schara said. "Even after a loss, they're hugging each other. To be honest, just how positive they all are."
Stromberg gave her thoughts on what makes the team special and what she will remember in the future.
"You remember the wins and losses, but I'll remember staying in the hotel with the team, all the car rides, bus rides, before practice messing around and cracking jokes. Everything else that comes with the game and the friendships that make it such a special sport."
Embroidered on the back of every t-shirt that the Go-Hawks wore during warmups were the words, Embrace the Game. The final 20 minutes of the season really showed what that motto means.
"There's going to be ups and downs in this game," Schara said. "At the water break with twenty minutes left, we were down two, O and I told them, 'Just go out and enjoy the game.' And I think that's what embrace the game means. Going out there and enjoying every moment that you can and I think the girls did that today.
Noteable season stats
The Go-Hawks finished their season with an 18-2 record, the same as the 2022 season.
W-SR outscored their opponents 87-4 throughout the season and went 14 straight games to start the season without allowing a goal.
Only three games were decided by one goal throughout the year with two games ending by the 10-goal rule.
Stromberg led the team with 25 goals. She also led the team in assists with 21.