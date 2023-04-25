WAVERLY- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team were back in black.
Anaka Ott got things going 10 minutes into the match with her first goal of the season from to top of the box to put the Go-Hawks up 1-0.
Just eight minutes later, Ott got her second goal of the season on a chip shot into the net and W-SR went up 2-0 just 18 mins into the game.
The transition for Ott has been easy due to her teammates and the chemistry that they are building together every practice.
"What's really working is that me and Anna [Stromberg] have been connecting that last few practices," Ott said. "Basically, passing it to her and getting a through ball from that is what really has been easy."
The goal train continued with Stromberg netting her first goal of the night minutes later to put W-SR ahead 3-0. It didn't take long for her to get her second goal as she took the Decorah kickoff down the field and scored to put the Go-Hawks up 4-0 with 20 mins to play in the first half.
On the scoreboard, things cooled off, but W-SR continued to put the pressure on the Viking defense throughout the rest of the first half.
Just two mins into the second half, Stromberg completed the hat trick on a nice shot in the box.
The dominance continued over the next 10 mins for W-SR as they didn't allow Decorah to cross into their side of the field that entire time.
The Vikings committed a hand ball penalty in the box and Stromberg stepped up for the penalty kick and she drilled it with ease to put the Go-Hawks up 6-0.
With 11 mins to play, Kennedy Weichers dribbled the ball down the line and then put the ball towards the box. The Decorah defender put her head on the ball and put the ball in the net to put W-SR ahead 7-0. The Go-Hawks went on to win by the same score.
Stromberg led the way with four goals. Ott added two and the other was an own goal.
The transition from lower level soccer to high quality varsity soccer was easy for Ott due to her teammates.
"The team has really made us feel like we're part of the team and not really just freshman," Ott said. "Everyone is helping out and doing their job."
Being a goalkeeper for the Go-Hawks can be a boring job at times as Katelyn Eggena has found out.
"It's pretty nice," Eggena said. "It's not a lot of stress, which is nice and it's relaxing to feel that."
When the time does come though for Eggena, she has stepped up with 14 saves on the season.
"I do always have to stay ready," Eggena said. "I need to stay focused and in the game even when I'm not really in the moment when it's on the other side of the field. I'm always paying attention and being ready for when it does happen."
While the scoreboard of the season shows that the Go-Hawks are one of, if not the, best team in the state, there are still things to work on.
"The continuity sometimes needs work," head coach Scott Schara said. "We have a lot of veteran players, but we also have a lot of young players. Getting comfortable with each other and the composure that comes with that is important."
Stromberg is one of those veterans on the team that has waited her turn to be the main focal point of the offense. With her four goals on Tuesday night, she now leads the team with 11.
"It's awesome to see that," Schara said. "She's an awesome player on and off the field. She's always got a smile on her face, whether she's scoring four goals or just contributing with the assists. It is cool to see those girls come up and become the number one option."
Getting the week started off on the right foot was important for W-SR as they will see defending 2A state champions, Dallas Center-Grimes, on Saturday in Urbandale.
"It's always fun to play Decorah," Schara said. "They always give us good competition in our conference, they're actually the only team we see in our conference. It's always a good battle. Yeah, we've got some tough games coming up, DC-G should be fun, but we are going to take it one game at a time."
It will be a big game for Ott to show her varsity prowess in her young career, but she is ready for the moment.
"We are really just going to keep focusing on each of the practices," Ott said. "The little things that we need to work on to keep going and basically just playing as a team together."
For Eggena, she will most definitely see more shots on net from a team that has scored 39 goals so far this season in DC-G.
"I'm just going to prepare like it's any other game," Eggena said. "I'm going to stay calm and stay ready for when the moment does happen."