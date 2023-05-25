INDEPENDENCE - A whole season of games led to 80 minutes.
The number one Go-Hawks faced off against Xavier in Independence for the regional final with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
It didn't take long for Waverly-Shell Rock to get on the board after Keiri Holmquist was the recipient of a beautiful through ball past the Saints' defense that she put in to the net to give the Go-Hawks the 1-0 lead.
Over the following 25 minutes, W-SR put pressure on the Xavier defense, but weren't able to find the back of the net. The Saints were also able to get some good chances on net, but were also unable to find the net.
With just six minutes remaining in the half, Anaka Ott found string with a rebounded goal to give W-SR the 2-0 lead which they took into halftime.
"It's Xavier," head coach Scott Schara said. "They're a great team and I knew that they were going to come out hard so I told the team that the score was zero to zero and we have to win the second half."
And win the second half they did.
Just eight minutes into the second half, Holmquist was once again the benefactor of a nice pass from Anna Stromberg that she put in the back of the net after some nifty moves to give W-SR the 3-0 lead.
"Everything was just going so fast and it was connecting really well," Holmquist said. "I had the other girls behind me just in case. I got in the right place at the right time and everything just pieced together really well."
A good majority of Holmquist's goals this season have come off through balls that she takes against the opposing goalie one-on-one and the confidence to make those tough goals comes from the team around her.
"I get the confidence because I know that I have a great group of kids behind me," Holmquist said. "The team behind me is amazing and they are able to put me in. I know when I take it up, they will be right there behind me just in case it doesn't go in, but I know that I am quick enough to get it in."
Both teams made good runs over the next 20 minutes, but neither was able to get the ball in the back of the net and the score remained 3-0.
Stromberg added her first insurance goal with 11 minutes to play after Alli Seegers blasted a free kick from near midfield to give W-SR the 4-0 lead.
Just three minutes later, Stromberg put in her second goal from right in front of the net to give the Go-Hawks the 5-0 win over Xavier to return to the state tournament.
"I'm ecstatic," Stromberg said. "It's everyone's goal to get to state at the end of the season and we set ourselves up great throughout the regular season. Even to play Xavier, who has always been a state team, shows that we are a force to be reckoned with and people should be scared of us."
"I'm just very grateful for the team that I have," Schara said. "I'm feeling very overwhelmed about the feeling of it."
The Go-Hawks will enter the state tournament with just a single blemish on an otherwise perfect record and the loss released a lot of pressure that the season was bringing with it.
"I think it's tough to lose that game, but it shows us so much more than we could ever learn from a win," Stromberg said. "We got scored on for the first time all season in that game and I think the pressure of not being scored on all season built up and that's what everyone was talking about. Without that, it frees us up and allows us to play our game. We scored just five minutes later in that game so we know that we can respond in the future."
For the coaches, it was a good reflection period on what gaps the team may have before the win or go home portion of the season started.
"It was a time to reflect on how we can get better and improve ourselves," Schara said. "It was a tough loss that came off back-to-back games against a tough Norwalk team at their place. We had a good week off there and we just focused on ourselves during that time."
After finishing in second place a year ago, the thought of unfinished business has been on the team's mind, but it isn't the main priority.
"We think about it a lot and it's hard," Stromberg said. "We take it a game at a time and we set ourselves up as best as we could to get there and get into the position that we needed to. We are taking it game-by-game and day-by-day and that's how we are going to get there."
Schara shared those same sentiments.
"It's always a thought there, but we take it day-by-day," Schara said. "There's no plans ahead of the game in front of us. You either win or go home and we are just looking forward to Wednesday."