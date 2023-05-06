WAVERLY- The newly ranked top team in 2A, Waverly-Shell Rock, had their first chance to defend their top ranking on Saturday.
This was also the final home games for the Go-Hawk seniors Anna Stromberg, Kieri Holmquist, Gabby Baumhover, Lindsey Overmann and Alli Seegers.
"For me, it's been my last two years so I've been able to see them grow," head coach Scott Schara said. "They're unbelievable leaders on and off the field. I feel like a lucky person to get to coach them."
For Stromberg and Overmann, the family feeling that the program has will stick wtih them.
"Being able to play with the program for the last three years has been a blessing," Stromberg said. "We've done huge things and it's not just the seniors, it's all the way from the bottom to the top. We are all there for each other and the way that everyone plays for each other is what makes it so special."
Overmann reflected those feelings.
"It's meant a lot to me," Overmann said. "We've been a family the whole time that I've been here. Everyone is always here for me and that makes me feel very wanted and needed, which makes me feel good."
In the second game of the day, the Go-Hawks faced off against Iowa City Regina.
The first 10 minutes of the game were locked in the middle of the field and just five minutes later, Anaka Ott was able to deke passed the goalie and put the ball in the net to give W-SR the 1-0 lead.
Ott continued to put good shots on net, but was unable to convert and the Go-Hawks went into half with the 1-0 lead.
With 12 minutes gone in the second half, the Go-Hawks got past the defense and put the ball in the goal, but the goal was taken away due to offsides.
The Regents were able to make some deep runs into W-SR's defensive line, but couldn't find string.
"Addie [Ott] is able to keep up with the forward up there and I will try to clear all the big balls that come out," Overmann said. "We all just cover for each other and we always do and it always works out.
Streaking across the box, Stromberg fires at the far-side post and rattled it in to give the Go-Hawks the 2-0 lead with just seven minutes to play. Baumhover fired a corner kick in to the box and Holmquist was able to coral the rebound for a goal and gave W-SR the 3-0 victory.
In the morning match against Clear Creek-Amana, the first half was a defensive clinic from the Clippers as they stopped multiple of W-SR's quality possessions.
Ott got a shot on net and converted with a goal assisted by Stromberg with just eight minutes to play in the half.
"I've always been so excited to play with the Ott's," Stromberg said. "I think getting the opportunity to has just been natural because we are so fond of soccer and love it which makes it come easy to us."
With a 1-0 lead in the second half, Holmquist strided down the line with the ball and dribbled it through the box to score it herself and make it 2-0 with 25 minutes to play.
Just a few minutes later, Stromberg got a cross-box goal and then she put the ball through the goalie's five hole to put the Go-Hawks up 4-0 with 15 to play in the game.
Baumhover aced a corner kick and Sydney Bienemann put the header in and Kennedy Weichers let loose on the ball in the middle of the box to put W-SR ahead 6-0 to win the game.
After the two shutouts on Saturday, the W-SR defense has yet to allow a goal through 12 games.
"I think we are all hoping for no one to score," Overmann said. "It's just our goal to not let anyone score ever."
There were moments in the games where the offense wasn't clicking right and classic W-SR soccer got the job done.
"I think our possession was really good," Schara said. "We were hitting feet, rolling off and finding space. I thought we were patient to getting the ball where it needed to go. I talked about it at halftime of the CC-A game, have your patience and Waverly-Shell Rock soccer will come."
This was the first time that W-SR got to defend their top ranking in class 2A, but like most coaches, Schara takes those with a grain of salt.
"I have a tough time talking about rankings," Schara said. "It is what it is, I think we are playing well right now and we are trying to play Waverly-Shell Rock soccer when we step on the field and hopefully come away with the win. I thought that Iowa City Regina played a really good game there and we scratched out a good win."