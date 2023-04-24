WATERLOO- With Thursday being the final day for qualifying, the Go-Hawk girls track and field team was hoping to send some athletes to Des Moines.
In the 4x800, Ramey Dahlquist, Amelia Sampson, Sydney Bochmann and Cece Jerome took sixth with a time of 11:25.93.
Delilah Kroymann, Mia Englin, Coryn Eckerman and Ashlynn Golly were able to place third in the shuttle hurdles with a time of 1:13.22.
Cat Wedeking nearly won the 100-meter dash, but crossed the line in second place with a time of 13.37.
Lucy Korth, Sally Gade, Cameo Burgess and Jocelyn Endelman took fourth place in the distance medley with a time of 4:56.92.
Wedeking, Lilly Betts, Zayah Weigel and Keiri Holmquist took second place in the 4x200 with a time of 1:50.39, less than two seconds behind first place.
In the 100 hurdles, Golly crossed the line in sixth with a time of 17.30.
Sampson took sixth place in the 800 with a time of 2:44.53 and Camryn Buseman also took sixth in the 200 with a time of 30.04.
The 400 hurdles saw Dahlquist place fourth with a time of 1:14.98.
Bochmann crossed the line in sixth place in the 1500 with a time of 5:30.93 and the 4x100 squad of Wedeking, Gade, Betts and Holmquist came in fourth with a time of 52.35.
Burgess, Coryn Eckerman, Gracie Hagarty and Lucy Korth placed fifth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:42.07 and in the high jump Dahlquist cleared 4-10.00 for third place.
In the long jump, Golly placed second with a distance of 15-06.50.
Delaney DeBower placed second in the discus with a throw of 104-10 and Katelyn Eggena took third with a throw of 35-02.50.
The Go-Hawks took fourth place with 91 team points.